Colleges should keep up their COVID restrictions

Students don’t live in a vacuum. Staff who interact with students daily, from house deans to librarians, custodians, and food service workers, need to be safe too. Throughout this continuing pandemic, everyone at colleges and universities has had to pivot and adapt to incomplete information and sometimes-conflicting mandates from administration. We continue to do so. Even with the campus rules, I’ve walked by four or five large outdoor parties this past semester full of non-masked students crammed together. This is a population that is still developing and learning to make choices and live with the impact. Right now, the focus needs to be on how to better help students and keep the people they meet safe.

As someone who works at a university, I’m dismayed to see faculty members advocating the lessening of COVID-related rules for students ( “College COVID restrictions have become overkill,” Ideas, Jan. 23). Do colleges and universities need to be doing more to help students juggle the new normal we find ourselves in? Yes. Do students need more help with socializing opportunities that schools aren’t providing? Yes. However, deciding to get rid of masking or testing to boost student morale isn’t the way.

Anne-Marie Taylor

Somerville





What’s worse than curbs on students? Derailing their educational path

The authors of “College COVID restrictions have become overkill” state that “some experts now suggest that mandatory masking in a highly vaccinated community is of questionable value, and some students find that masking interferes with their learning.” Some, suggest, questionable, some — that’s an awful lot of qualifiers and hypotheticals. Now let me tell you about reality.

I taught more than 100 students last term. I got a constant barrage of messages from college health services that students had been quarantined, due to either exposure to or a diagnosis of COVID-19. Do you know what “interfered” with their learning? Being quarantined for five days or more.

Livestreaming lectures will go only so far. When students missed a test, this created problems for them, and for me. When they were sick long enough to miss several tests, it became a major battle for them to finish the course at all. That certainly interfered with their learning.

When they got sick late in the term, deadlines were missed, through no fault of their own. Those students now have to figure out how to get their grades, majors, and college careers back on track. Do you think that this interferes with their mental health? Do you think that their physical health has been affected? The authors of the Ideas piece write as if wearing a mask is the only COVID problem that has downsides, even though getting COVID, even in a healthy young person, is often infinitely worse.

Abby Hafer

Bedford

The writer is a senior lecturer in the science department at Curry College.





So long as the pandemic is with us, our precautions should be too

Methinks the four professors from the two campuses protest too much in their premature “College COVID restrictions have become overkill.” The risks to students’ mental health that they decry are hardly hard facts. The benefits of pandemic cautions are before us every day.

College students are more resilient than these teachers credit them. The restrictions to which students and staff are subjected are not even close to “punitive”; they are health measures recommended by qualified medical authorities, and they may be lifesaving.

It is different now than in the early days of 2020. The complexity and difficulty of COVID-19 is more apparent. No, “normalcy” is not on the horizon. Vastly more people are infected by more communicable strains of the virus. Many are dying. College students may be at relatively “low risk for severe disease,” but that doesn’t take into account those with whom they come in contact.

Measures to reduce transmission will continue to be necessary as the pandemic abides with us. We should be thankful that such benign controls as masks, separation, and immunization are effective, and cooperate with their use.

Dr. Harvey E. Finkel

Brookline