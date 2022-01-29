High behind the wheel, but how do we know?

Further, standard field sobriety tests have thus far been validated only for identifying subjects impaired by alcohol, not for marijuana or other substances. Similarly, drug recognition evaluators receive only a few hours of training prior to receiving their certification. The bulk of this training is unrelated to cannabis and its effects. In addition, some of this training reiterates claims unsubstantiated by the scientific literature (for example, the claim that someone who recently smoked marijuana will possess a green-tinted tongue.)

Rather than relying on these ineffective tools, further research assessing the use of real-time performance technology such as the Druid app is warranted. Controlled studies have already shown this technology to more accurately identify subjects who are under the influence of cannabis than do standard field sobriety tests.

In the interim, efforts should be made to better educate the public that the existing traffic-safety laws explicitly prohibit driving under the influence of cannabis, as well as to the fact that the combined ingestion of marijuana and alcohol more greatly affects driving behavior than does exposure to either substance alone.

Paul Armentano

Deputy director

National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

Washington, D.C.

The writer has authored several peer-reviewed papers on the subject of cannabis, driving performance, and accident risk.

It’s dangerous behavior, not its cause, that should be monitored

The discussion regarding the Clardy Law (named for Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy, who was fatally struck by a speeding motorist in 2016), which seeks to link THC consumption with dangerous driving behavior, is well-intentioned but beside the point. Dangerous behavior is the culprit and should be confronted, regardless of its cause. Drugs may or may not be a factor; however, unless such a contributing factor is observed, requiring police officers to identify a possible underlying cause that is drug-related is unfair to both the officer and the public.

For more than 60 years, corporations have successfully dealt with this issue another way. Supervisors are taught to observe and document job performance rather than to sniff around workstations or otherwise “diagnose” deficient performers’ possible substance use. This is fundamental to Employee Assistance Programs, a company benefit embraced by nearly every major company and government agency.

As a clinical psychologist and CEO of an EAP firm for 32 years, I’ve taught thousands of supervisors to focus exclusively on what a person is doing or not doing at work. If the person “doesn’t seem right,” then document the specific behavior you observe, not what you suspect. A THC breathalyzer would be helpful, but it’s unnecessary for confronting dangerous driving.

Homicidal — or just plain reckless — driving behavior, in and of itself, is sufficient to assign accountability.

David Frances

Vice president, training and development

Quadrant Health Strategies Inc.

Beverly