AP source: Vikings spoke with Jim Harbaugh about becoming their head coach

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides are gauging interest.

Harbaugh, 58, and the Minnesota Vikings had exploratory conversations about the team’s coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told the Associated Press.

Jim Harbaugh might be taking a step toward returning to the NFL.

A message seeking comment was left with Harbaugh, whose seventh season at Michigan ended last month with a loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager Wednesday night and is searching for a coach.

Michigan's coach might be a good fit, and he might be ready to leave his alma mater.

Harbaugh is 61-24 with the Wolverines, who he led to a win over rival Ohio State last season for the first time as a coach and went on to end a school-record, 17-year drought without a Big Ten championship.

The former Michigan and NFL quarterback was 44-19-1 as San Francisco’s coach from 2011-14 and was 5-3 in the playoffs, helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl nearly a decade ago and losing a closely contested game to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Adofo-Mensah started working in the research and development department with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, when Harbaugh was in his third of four seasons.

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after a second straight absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, and 2-3 in the playoffs.

A little more than a year ago, Michigan gave Harbaugh a five-year deal that cut his guaranteed compensation and gave him an opportunity to make up for the financial loss with performance bonuses.

The Vikings also conducted a virtual interview Saturday with Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. They have spoken with 10 candidates, including Harbaugh.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was the first one to interview, and he’s been hired by the Broncos. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has decided to remain in his current role.

The others still available are Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and the two top assistants for the Rams, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

Chiefs cut Arnette after arrest

Cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses, prompting the former first-round draft pick to be released by his latest team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arnette, 25, was booked Saturday on suspicion of crimes that included assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to jail records.

Police Lieutenant Justin Byers said the arrests of Arnette and another man stemmed from a report of a person with a gun Friday at 5:45 p.m. at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Arnette was jailed pending a Sunday court appearance, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Chiefs had signed Arnette to a reserve/future contract Jan. 20.

Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in November after a social media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone’s life while brandishing multiple guns.

Daboll fit the bill

A week after hiring a Buffalo Bills executive to fill their vacant general manager position, the New York Giants went back to Buffalo to find their next head coach.

On Friday night, the team hired Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as its coach. Daboll, 46, has spent the past four seasons in charge of the Bills’ high-powered offense.

“My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff — a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games,” Daboll said in a statement. “That’s why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent, and to win. I have a pretty good idea where our fan base’s feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want.”

Friday’s move comes a week after the Giants hired former Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen to become their general manager. Schoen’s decision appeared to have come down to Daboll, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, or Brian Flores, the recently fired coach of the Miami Dolphins. Many within the league believed it ultimately would be a decision between Daboll and Flores, and that the close relationship between Daboll and Schoen could be the determining factor.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch performed a housecleaning following another disappointing season, dismissing Joe Judge after Dave Gettleman retired as the Giants’ general manager.

There were reports late in the regular season that Judge was expected to be retained. But that changed when the Giants ended the season on a six-game losing streak and Judge had a series of missteps, including an 11-minute postgame rant and a curious third-and-9 quarterback-sneak play call in the season finale against Washington.

The Giants became the third team to fill its coaching vacancy this week, with the Bears hiring Matt Eberflus and Broncos choosing Nathaniel Hackett on Thursday. Six teams still have openings, with more hires expected in the two weeks between Sunday’s conference championship games and the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Daboll succeeds Judge, who was fired Jan. 11 after the team struggled through a 4-13 season. Judge, who had a 10-23 record over two years, was the third consecutive Giants coach to be fired after two seasons or less, following Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo.

Flores remains out of a job after being fired by the Dolphins following two straight winning seasons. The NFL still has only one Black active head coach, the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin. The league’s diversity efforts are producing disappointing results again in the early stages of this hiring cycle for head coaches. The NFL had three Black head coaches this season but Flores was fired by the Dolphins and David Culley was dismissed by the Texans.

“We interviewed several people who are incredible coaches and all of whom are going to enjoy much more success in this league in their current positions and as a head coach,” Schoen said in a statement. “With that said, we — me and ownership — all felt Brian is the right person to serve as our head coach.”