‘The best ever:’ How the sports world reacted to Tom Brady’s retirement news

With news breaking Saturday that Tom Brady is calling it a career after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl rings, social media was alight with reactions to the retirement of the greatest of all time.
From former teammates to media members and other sports stars, Brady’s big news is all anyone’s talking about.
Brady’s own TB12 brand got things started, recapping its founder’s illustrious career ... but the tweet was later deleted.
Brady’s agent Don Yee tried to quell the hype a touch with a statement to ESPN, neither confirming nor denying reports.
Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022
Longtime target Julian Edelman, who caught 580 passes from Brady for 41 touchdowns in 11 seasons together, was one of the first to react to the news.
Advertisement
Thanks for the memories, babe. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/lCqCVn13tI— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 29, 2022
Plenty more teammates weighed in, from current Patriots tackle Trent Brown to Tampa colleagues Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, each of whom owe a Super Bowl ring in part to No. 12.
@TomBrady Congrats on a great career!!! thanks for the inspiration and an opportunity to protect your blindside…without a doubt the BEST to ever play the quarterback position it ain’t faukin close ‼️#TB12— Trent Brown (@Trent) January 29, 2022
Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady 🐐— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) January 29, 2022
The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam 🐐— Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) January 29, 2022
Other Boston sports figures shared their thoughts, with Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Red Sox manager Alex Cora summing things up with few words.
🐐 it was a honor https://t.co/se4IamYa2R— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 29, 2022
👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽— Alex (@ac13alex) January 29, 2022
Even former nemeses got in on the fun, with longtime Colts receiver Reggie Wayne — one of Peyton Manning’s favorite weapons as New England and Indianapolis vied for AFC supremacy for years — reaching out with congratulations.
Feels like time just stopped for a sec... Congratulations on an outstanding career @TomBrady. Last of a dying breed. #Respect pic.twitter.com/bBKGsfTJDo— Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) January 29, 2022
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who saw two of his last three postseason runs cut short by Brady, paid his respects too.
January 29, 2022
Many in sports media were quick to share their takes, from their personal experiences with Brady to thoughts on his legacy.
Tom Brady before his first NFL start September of 2001. As he shook Tom’s hand the host uttered “good luck Sunday I hope it works out for you!” Ya think? pic.twitter.com/1wJwoAaPH7— Mike Lynch (@LynchieWCVB) January 29, 2022
Tom Brady not only surpassed anything any quarterback had ever accomplished, he set the bar in a place it may never be approached. He is the greatest of all time and will likely remain that for a very, very long time. pic.twitter.com/YPx16EhzHv— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 29, 2022
There will quite simply never be anyone else like @TomBrady who will forever be synonymous with winning, dedication, hard work, longevity, teamwork and, oh yes, more winning.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 29, 2022
His career will forever be the NFL’s measuring stick.
Good luck to everyone else being measured.
What a helluva 22 years. A run we’ll never see again in our lifetime. 7 titles. Led league in yards & TDs at 44. At 44. Thanks @TomBrady— Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) January 29, 2022
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.