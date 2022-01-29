‘The best ever:’ How the sports world reacted to Tom Brady’s retirement news

Brady’s own TB12 brand got things started, recapping its founder’s illustrious career ... but the tweet was later deleted.

From former teammates to media members and other sports stars, Brady’s big news is all anyone’s talking about.

With news breaking Saturday that Tom Brady is calling it a career after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl rings, social media was alight with reactions to the retirement of the greatest of all time.

Brady’s agent Don Yee tried to quell the hype a touch with a statement to ESPN, neither confirming nor denying reports.

Longtime target Julian Edelman, who caught 580 passes from Brady for 41 touchdowns in 11 seasons together, was one of the first to react to the news.

Plenty more teammates weighed in, from current Patriots tackle Trent Brown to Tampa colleagues Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, each of whom owe a Super Bowl ring in part to No. 12.

Other Boston sports figures shared their thoughts, with Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Red Sox manager Alex Cora summing things up with few words.

Even former nemeses got in on the fun, with longtime Colts receiver Reggie Wayne — one of Peyton Manning’s favorite weapons as New England and Indianapolis vied for AFC supremacy for years — reaching out with congratulations.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who saw two of his last three postseason runs cut short by Brady, paid his respects too.

Many in sports media were quick to share their takes, from their personal experiences with Brady to thoughts on his legacy.

