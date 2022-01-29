Check out this proposal to the NFL overtime format

In a coin flip of a contest, the Chiefs were aided by an actual coin flip. Allen made his only mistake of the day, choosing tails when the currency of football fate landed on heads. Buffalo’s top-ranked defense, which somehow yielded the game-tying field goal in just 13 seconds, folded like fresh laundry. Ballgame. That defense — and shaky special teams strategy — are the real culprits, not the OT format, which ensures both teams get the ball as long as the team playing defense doesn’t yield a touchdown on the opening possession.

As the father of the NFL’s modified sudden-death overtime format , it pains me to see the slings and arrows lobbed at the current method of settling games that require more than four quarters. A great deal of displeasure and caterwauling has been voiced after the epic AFC Divisional playoff duel between Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs ended in OT without Allen touching the ball.

I’m not convinced the current format, which I first proposed to then-NFL Competition Committee co-chairman Jeff Fisher in 2009, needs alteration. But unlike the Patriots I’m not going to ignore the noise. I upgraded NFL overtime once. Why not take another shot with Overtime 2.0?

Here’s my modest proposal to modify modified sudden death OT and give the people what they want — guaranteed possessions for both teams — while providing the NFL what it needs, tidy overtime sessions that don’t drag on exposing players to greater risk.

If the opening team scores a touchdown, the team going second must attempt a 2-point conversion after its matching TD … unless the team that scored first failed on its conversion attempt (PAT kick or 2-point conversion). In that case, the team going second is allowed to kick an extra point to win.

All other current overtime rules stay the same.

The reason for reconstructing OT, if folks are insistent upon a change, in this conversion-focused fashion is multifaceted.

The problem with simply guaranteeing both teams possessions is that the team with a chance to match now has an inherent advantage. It’s going to go for it on every fourth down. That makes that potential TD drive harder to defend, and we’ve seen how little football fans think of relying on defense to win in overtime. God forbid we ask that.

Secondly, this interjects some strategy into the coin toss. Right now, the winner is rotely taking the ball, unless you’re Bill Belichick facing the New York Jets in 2015 and inexplicably decide to kick off with Tom Brady in tow.

The outcome of playoff games hinging on a coin toss has left some fans frustrated. Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Instead, teams will have to weigh whether they want to go first or second because the team going second could possess a better chance to win on its first possession. The team going first will also have to debate whether it’s worth it to go for 2 and guarantee they can only be tied or kick the extra point. The failure to convert a 2-point conversion (or extra point) for Team No. 1 reinstating the extra point for Team No. 2 is also a factor.

As Team No. 1, do you feel better about your offense converting a 2-point conversion or your defense trying to stop one? There’s potential peril in either strategy.

Overtime rules formats are like opinions, everybody has one. Some want to see the NFL play a straight 10-minute period. The NFL already cut overtime down from 15 minutes to 10 minutes in 2017 for player safety. It’s not going to want to commit to playing the full 10 minutes every time.

Could they do a 10-minute OT period just for postseason games? Sure, but NFL coaches and the league have previously expressed a distaste for separate overtime formats, although in 2010 and 2011 it adopted the current format for the postseason only as a test drive.

Another idea tossed out is guaranteeing both teams possession and going to sudden death after that. This could work, but you still have the problem of extending overtime.

It’s also just kicking the coin-toss can down the road. The team that wins the coin toss and goes first still has a huge advantage with the first — and potentially only — shot at a sudden-death victory. Playing this way restores the worst part of the prior sudden-death overtime format.

Under the old format, which required just a field goal on the opening possession to win, the team that won the coin toss won the game nearly 60 percent (59.8) of the time between 1994 and 2009. There’ve been 163 overtime games using the current format, including the playoffs. Teams that won the coin toss have won 52.8 percent of the 163 games, according to NFL media research.

Progress.

Coin flips have a way of deciding playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium. Charlie Neibergall

Another issue is that with a 10-minute overtime there might only be time for two possessions during the regular season. The primary purpose of overtime is to prevent ties. The NFL will not sign off on an overtime format that produces more ties.

Spare me any consideration of the contemptible college football OT format, pure gridiron gimmickry. College rules place the ball at the opponent’s 25-yard line for alternating possessions. Take a seat, special teams. After two rounds of that refuse, the second mandating 2-point conversion attempts, the game resorts to a 2-point conversion shoot-out.

No thanks.

There’s no perfect overtime format. As commissioner Roger Goodell said when my format was adopted in 2010, don’t let perfect get in the way of better.

I’m biased, but I think overtime is fine just the way it is.

Sure, the NFL never actually gave me full credit for the idea, saying a number of people in the league had proposed it, even though when I spoke with Fisher in September of 2009 he said it was an idea that the competition committee had never encountered.

Lessening the discrepancy between teams that win the coin toss and those that don’t was my impetus for taking a stab at adjusting overtime in the first place.

There have been 11 OT playoff games using the current OT format; the team winning the coin toss has won 10. Seven of them scored touchdowns on the opening possession. Admittedly, that’s not ideal.

If overtime is going to be tweaked, it should be an open-source effort. The NFL should solicit ideas from outside its sphere of influence. You never know. You just might get one you end up using.

It wouldn’t be the first time someone worked overtime to fix NFL overtime.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.