Everything you need to know about the NFL’s conference championship games

And in the NFC, the Rams and 49ers will meet for the third time this season (the Niners won both), just three weeks after San Francisco pulled off a dramatic 27-24 overtime win in Week 18 to clinch their playoff berth.

But the NFL still has an entertaining schedule of conference championship games on Sunday. In the AFC, the Bengals and Chiefs have never met in the postseason, but they played a wild game in Week 17 in Cincinnati, with the Bengals overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit to win a 34-31 shootout.

Last weekend’s Divisional Round playoff games will be tough to beat. And losing Aaron Rodgers , Tom Brady , and Josh Allen from the field takes a little oomph out of the rest of the postseason.

Let’s take a deeper look at Sunday’s games:

▪ There’s much to be impressed about with Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. His numbers were terrific — No. 2 in the NFL in passer rating (108.3), No. 1 in yards per attempt (8.9), and No. 3 in passing yards per game (288.2). He led the Bengals to their first division title since 2015 in a competitive AFC North. And in last Saturday’s upset win over the Titans, Burrow successfully called the offense himself over a stretch of four or five plays after the Bengals’ headsets went out.

“He did a great job managing that and finding completions for us,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “You really like that, because you get a window into his brain in what he really likes in a go-to moment.”

Perhaps most impressive is how well Burrow has played this season after tearing his ACL and MCL last November. Burrow said he wasn’t 100 percent when the season started but has played his way back into football shape.

“I would say that I wasn’t able to do certain things that I had been able to do in the past, like make people miss in the pocket and extend plays,” he said. “After the bye week is when I started to finally feel like myself, and I think that’s when I started to play my best football.”

Burrow and the Bengals laid two stinkers before their Week 10 bye, losing to the Jets and Browns in consecutive weeks. But Burrow is 7-2 since (he sat out the Week 18 loss).

▪ Burrow will be the first No. 1 pick in NFL history to start a conference championship game within his first two seasons. And the Bengals can join the 2017 Eagles, 2009 Saints, 2003 Panthers, and 2001 Patriots to go from last place in their division to a Super Bowl appearance.

▪ Taylor, seemingly as most coaches these days, has a connection to Rams head coach Sean McVay. Taylor was the Rams’ assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and quarterbacks coach in 2018 before getting the Bengals job in 2019. But Taylor, 38, is really a branch off the coaching tree of Mike Sherman, the former Packers head coach and general manager, and Taylor’s father-in-law. Taylor was a graduate assistant for four years at Texas A&M under Sherman, then followed Sherman to Miami in 2012, where Sherman was offensive coordinator and Taylor a quarterbacks coach.

▪ The Chiefs are establishing themselves a nice little dynasty. They are the first team in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games. And with a win, they will join the Patriots (2016-18), Bills (1990-93), and Dolphins (1971-73) as the only teams to play in three straight Super Bowls.

Andy Reid continues to round out his career résumé with another conference championship appearance in Kansas City. Jamie Squire/Getty

▪ Andy Reid also is touching up an impressive résumé. The Chiefs are 103-42 since he took over in 2013, for a .710 win percentage that is tied with the Patriots for the best in that time frame. Reid is now the first coach in NFL history to take two different teams to a conference championship game in four straight years, also having done it with the Eagles (2001-04). And Reid has 19 career postseason wins, one from tying Tom Landry for second-most in NFL history. Bill Belichick’s record of 31 is still a ways off.

▪ Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the first quarterback in NFL history to start four conference championship games before turning 27. He’s 7-1 in the postseason at Arrowhead Stadium, with his only loss coming to the Patriots in overtime of the 2019 AFC Championship game.

▪ Tight end Travis Kelce is shooting up the record books as well. He has 96 career postseason catches, fourth-most all time. He’s just two catches behind Rob Gronkowski (98) and 22 behind Julian Edelman (118). Jerry Rice has 151.

▪ The Rams’ Sean McVay and the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan worked together in Washington from 2010-13, and have faced each other 10 times since both got their current jobs in 2017. Shanahan holds a 7-3 advantage, including six straight wins, and three in a row in Los Angeles.

▪ For the 49ers, it’s their 17th appearance in the conference championship game, breaking a tie with the Steelers for most in NFL history. The Patriots have played in 15.

▪ The Week 18 Rams-49ers game was epic. The Rams led, 17-3, at halftime, but the 49ers stormed back for a 27-24 overtime win, thanks to an 83-yard touchdown drive by Jimmy Garoppolo in the final minute of regulation. McVay had been 45-0 as a head coach when leading at halftime.

▪ Thanks to upsets last weekend, the Rams are just the second No. 4 seed in history to host a conference championship game, joining the 2008 Cardinals. SoFi Stadium will become the first in NFL history to host a conference championship game and Super Bowl in the same season.

The Rams are branding this game, “Return to the Rams House,” but the stands on Sunday probably will reflect otherwise. There were so many 49ers fans at the Week 18 game that the Rams had to use a silent snap count at home. And Vivid Seats estimates that 65 percent of fans will be rooting for the 49ers, per the LA Times.

▪ Matthew Stafford was 0-3 in the postseason in 12 years with the Lions, but now is 2-0 with the Rams and will start in the NFC Championship Game. He is the seventh quarterback all time, and fourth this century, to reach the conference final in his first year with a new team, joining the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (2020), Panthers’ Jake Delhomme (2003), and Ravens’ Trent Dilfer (2000).

▪ Note todefensive coordinators — don’t blitz! Stafford and Garoppolo ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the NFL in passer rating against the blitz this season. Stafford (129.6 rating) threw 14 touchdowns and just one interception, completing 71 percent of passes. Garoppolo (128.7) threw seven touchdowns and one interception, completing 75 percent.

KICKING GAME

McPherson and Gould have been money

Evan McPherson (center) sent the Bengals to the AFC title game with a walk-off kick against the Titans. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Sunday’s games also feature a kicker working on an impressive streak.

Bengals rookie Evan McPherson sent his team to its first AFC Championship game since 1989 with a 52-yarder at the buzzer last week against the Titans. McPherson went 4 for 4 in both playoff wins.

His performance is no fluke. McPherson led the NFL this season with nine field goals of 50-plus yards, and Saturday’s win was his fourth game-winning kick on the final play.

NBC’s Peter King had a great nugget last week about how the only reason the Bengals were able to draft McPherson in the fifth round was because of the trade with the Patriots that put Christian Barmore in New England and gave the Bengals the 43rd, 122nd, and 139th picks. The Bengals used picks 122 and 139 on position players, freeing them to take a kicker at 149.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould also is still getting it done at age 39. He hit a 45-yarder in the snow to beat the Packers at the buzzer, and is 20 for 20 for his career in the postseason, the best in NFL history.

HE’S NOT DONE COACHING

Payton bailed on Saints in difficult time

It was amusing, and perhaps a little odd, to see Sean Payton given a grand celebration for what amounts to him bailing on the Saints as they reach a crossroads.

They don’t have a solution at quarterback, and are estimated to be about $78 million over next year’s salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com. Pricey veterans including Michael Thomas, Cameron Jordan, Terron Armstead, and Alvin Kamara maybe available this offseason. The Saints are most likely looking at a full rebuild, and it seems Payton, 58, didn’t want to be the one leading it at this point in his career.

And Payton made it clear he’s not retiring. Payton said in his news conference, “I don’t think I’m finished coaching.” The Saints still control his contractual rights, so he can’t just join another team, but we haven’t seen the last of Payton.

Yet Tuesday’s celebration was obviously well deserved, as it is hard to quantify how much Payton meant to the Saints and their fan base. Payton’s .631 win percentage was fourth-best in the NFL during his tenure (2006-21), and his record-setting offense led by Drew Brees ranked in the top five in points in 10 of 16 seasons. Payton turned a moribund franchise into a consistent winner, brought New Orleans its first Lombardi Trophy, saved the franchise, and brought pride to the city after Hurricane Katrina.

His one blemish is his postseason record. Payton is just 9-8 despite having a great quarterback in Brees, and Payton reached just one conference championship game and no Super Bowls in his final 11 seasons.

But Payton isn’t done. He’ll do TV for a couple of years, the Saints will trade his rights for something like a second-round pick (hello, Dallas Cowboys), and the Saints will start a new era in 2022.

COACHING CAROUSEL

Hackett to Broncos fuels Rodgers speculation

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (left) is headed to Denver — could he bring Aaron Rodgers with him? Duane Burleson/Associated Press

A few nuggets from the coaching and general manager carousels:

▪ The Broncos were the first of nine teams to hire a head coach, tabbing Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the job. Aaron Rodgers seems to have mended fences with his bosses in Green Bay, but Hackett’s departure will only heat up the Rodgers-to-Denver rumors. Last year, Rodgers said in a press conference, “I hope he doesn’t go anywhere … unless I do.”

▪ The NFL Network reported last week that the Dolphins are telling candidates they want to retain most of their assistant coaches on defense. Oy. Good luck finding a good head coach now. No coach worth his salt wants to take a job where he is told who has to be on his staff.

▪ The most fascinating hire is Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the Vikings’ new general manager. Adofo-Mensah, 40, has been in the NFL for 10 years and spent the last two as the Browns’ vice president of football operations, but his background is not traditional. A Princeton undergrad with a masters degree in economics from Stanford, Adofo-Mensah began his career as an associate portfolio manager at Taylor Woods Capital Management in Connecticut, and later was a commodities trader at Credit Suisse. He joined the 49ers in 2013 as a manager of football research and development and worked in that department through the 2019 season. Per the Vikings, Adofo-Mesah helped the 49ers in “developing and implementing quantitative methods for game strategy and personnel evaluation.”

▪ The hirings of Adofo-Mensah and the Bears’ Ryan Poles gives the NFL seven minority general managers out of 31 teams (the Raiders’ job is still vacant). But only three of 26 head coaches are minorities (Mike Tomlin, Ron Rivera, Robert Saleh), with six jobs still open.

▪ The Bears hired a Boston College man in Poles, who played for the Eagles from 2003-07. Poles started 20 games at left guard over his final two years, helping protect Matt Ryan, before tearing his Achilles’ during his senior season. His father, Junior Poles, also was a three-year starter on the Eagles’ defensive line (1979-82).

Poles signed with the Bears, of all teams, as an undrafted free agent, but was cut at the end of training camp. He got a scouting job with Scott Pioli and the Chiefs in 2009, and remained with the franchise through this season.

It’s interesting the Bears went back to the Andy Reid tree with Poles, after just firing another Reid acolyte in Matt Nagy.

▪ It’s a new world for new Giants GM Joe Schoen. When he was an assistant GM for the Bills, he had his owner’s private jet at his disposal for weekly scouting trips. With the Giants, not so much. For his job interview, the Giants booked Schoen a middle seat on a commercial flight.

“He never complained a bit about it, so I like him already,’’ Giants co-owner John Mara said.

“John told me, ‘Our private jet around here is called JetBlue,’” Schoen said, via the New York Post.

Extra points

Josh Allen didn't get a chance in overtime against the Chiefs, resurfacing the debate about the NFL's rules for the extra period. David Eulitt/Getty

It’s a little self-serving of Bills GM Brandon Beane to say the NFL’s overtime rules should be “brought back to the table” after his team couldn’t stop the Chiefs in last Sunday’s loss. The Chiefs proposed a rule change in 2019 that would have given both teams a chance at possessing the ball in overtime, but the rule had so little support it wasn’t even brought to a vote among ownership. The NFL has resisted this change because of player safety, as tired players are more susceptible to injury. But overtime playoff games are rare, and it really is a shame Josh Allen didn’t get a chance last week. The NFL should consider removing the “sudden death” element from the playoffs, and make overtime a full 10-minute period … From the Every Game Counts department: The Bills would have hosted last week’s playoff game had either 1.) the Bills defeated the Jaguars in the regular season; or 2.) Aaron Rodgers hadn’t gotten COVID in November, thereby handing the Chiefs an easy win over Jordan Love. Them’s the breaks … Including the playoffs, Cooper Kupp has 2,191 receiving yards in 19 games this season, making him the first receiver to cross the 2,000-yard plateau. Larry Fitzgerald had 1,977 yards in 20 games in 2008, and Calvin Johnson had 1,964 yards in just 16 games in 2012 … Tom Brady’s loss last week means that in 56 seasons, the NFL’s passing yards leader has never won the Super Bowl. And with either Rodgers or Brady likely to win MVP, Kurt Warner in 2001 will remain the last MVP to win a Super Bowl … It seems a bit strange that the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers Association don’t factor postseason success into the major awards. Doesn’t Zac Taylor now seem a more worthy Coach of the Year than Mike Vrabel? Don’t Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes seem more deserving of MVP than Rodgers? … Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie said it all on Twitter Monday night: “I’ve entered the 5 stages of grief. Currently in denial and a lil bit depressed.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.