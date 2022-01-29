US men’s forward Timothy Weah unable to travel to Canada for World Cup soccer qualifier

United States forward Timothy Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the only goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in France, where he plays professionally, but is unable to enter Canada, Berhalter said. Berhalter said the team became aware of Weah’s situation “a couple of days ago” and had hoped it could be resolved before Sunday’s game. “This was a nuanced technicality that we were hoping was going to get pushed through and, unfortunately, it didn’t,” Berhalter said. Berhalter also said fullback Brooks Lennon has returned to his MLS club, Atlanta United, to be “evaluated for a slight ankle injury.” Weah’s absence means he will miss the opportunity to face off against Canadian forward Jonathan David , his teammate with Lille OSC in France. David scored Canada’s second goal in Thursday’s 2-0 win in Honduras. Weah did not play for Lille between Dec. 1 and Jan. 19 because of a quadriceps injury. He missed a 1-1 draw against Canada last September because of a thigh injury. Canada is undefeated through nine games and leads the group with 19 points, one point ahead of the US in second and two points ahead of Mexico in third. Panama is in fourth place, five points behind Canada . . . Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies will be unavailable for Canada for this three-match window due to evidence of heart muscle inflammation discovered after Davies was infected with the coronavirus. Even without the speedy Davies, Berhalter said Canada’s roster offers plenty of attacking talent with the likes of Tajon Buchanan , Cyle Larin and David. “They still have some great players,” Berhalter said . . . Adama Traoré is returning to Barcelona on loan from Wolverhampton until the end of the season, the Spanish club. Barcelona said it will pay for the 26-year-old winger’s salary and there will be an option to make the deal permanent.

Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead No. 1 Auburn to an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma. The Tigers (20-1) built a big lead, lost most of it and then dominated the final minutes for their nation-leading 17th consecutive win. The Sooners (13-8) visited as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge . . . Bennedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo scored 14 points each, and No. 3 Arizona (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to beat rival Arizona State, 67-56, in Tucson . . . Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points, leading No. 10 Michigan State (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) to an 83-67 win over Michigan in East Lansing, Mich . . . AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3-pointers during a late 12-0 run, to help No. 9 Duke (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeat host Louisville, 74-65 . . . Chuck O’Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime, including three consecutive 3-pointers from basically the same spot and TCU (14-4) held on to beat slumping No. 19 Louisiana State (16-5), 77-68, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge . . . Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, Foster Loyer added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 25 Davidson held off La Salle, 77-69, in Bob McKillop’s 1,000th game as head coach of the Wildcats (17-3, 7-1 Atlantic 10). The 71-year-old McKillop is 624-376 during his 33 seasons at Davidson.

Winter sports

Corinne Suter wins women’s downhill at World Cup

In the absence of Sofia Goggia, world champion Corinne Suter won the last downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, before the Beijing Olympics. Suter had a dominate performance to finish 0.51 seconds faster than Swiss teammate Jasmine Flury for her first World Cup victory since Dec. 18, 2020. Cornelia Huetter of Austria was third, 0.78 behind. Goggia would have been the overwhelming favorite to defend her Olympic downhill title but she was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo last week. The 29-year-old Italian sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and has a “minor fracture” of the fibula, along with some tendon damage. Goggia has started physical rehab with the aim of returning in time for the Olympic downhill at the Beijing Games on Feb. 15. She will likely miss the giant slalom on Feb. 7 and the super-G on Feb. 11. With the Winter Olympics around the corner, several top contenders skipped the races in Garmisch, including overall rivals Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, and Lara Gut-Behrami — who had won the downhill in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee. Goggia won the other four downhills this season.

Olympics

Taiwan to skip Beijing’s opening, closing ceremonies

Some of the 15 athletes, coaches and other staffers representing Taiwan’s delegation at the Beijing Winter Olympics will not attend the opening and closing ceremonies because of Covid-19 concerns and disrupted flight schedules. The rest of the delegation will skip the event to allow athletes to rest . . . The Norwegian women’s ski team replaced Anne Kjersti Kalvå with Ragnhild Haga after Kalvå tested positive for COVID-19. Heidi Weng had also tested positive, but her situation was pending. Swedish cross-country skier Leo Johansson was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in China, team spokesman Lars Markusson said . . . The NFL is helping wave the flag for flag football to become part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. There currently are 71 nations on five continents that are members of the International Federation of American Football, and the flag version will be among 30 sports on display at the World Games in July in Birmingham, Alabama — a key step in popularizing the game.

