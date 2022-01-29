Hot-shooting start gets Celtics road win in New Orleans over Pelicans

There wasn’t much drama to this one, and that’s the way the Celtics wanted it. They used scoring spurts from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to take a 27-8 lead and never led by fewer than seven points the rest of the way. The Pelicans cut the lead to 8 at the end of the third period, but Boston responded with a 14-7 run which sealed the victory.

After Friday’s difficult loss in Atlanta , where the Celtics fell apart in the fourth quarter, they responded with a wire-to-wire victory against an inferior team, spending the evening staving off New Orleans’ runs for a 107-97 win at Smoothie King Center.

NEW ORLEANS — The Celtics were able to spend Saturday night in the Big Easy avoiding both a massive snowstorm and any letdown against the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans.

Tatum responded from his rough outing Friday with 38 points on 17-for-26 shooting, while Brown tallied 31 on 11-for-20 shooting. Robert Williams dominated the paint with 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Celtics shot 53.1 percent and eked back over .500 (26-25) with an important road victory.

Up by 19 just nine minutes into the game, the only way the Celtics would let the Pelicans back in was if the defense slipped. It did. New Orleans made 13 shots in the first half, then 14 in the third quarter alone, shooting 70 percent as it cut the Celtics 18-point halftime lead to 78-70.

Jose Alvarado came off the bench to score 19 points, 17 of those coming in the first three quarters, sparking the Pelicans with his relentless defense and 3-point shooting. The Celtics shot 55 percent in the third, but also committed seven turnovers and had some poor shot selections in other possessions.

It was the type of uneven performance they’ve been guilty of all season, unable to put away opponents after building big leads and being forced to play suspenseful fourth quarters. With the Miami Heat coming to Boston on Monday, coach Ime Udoka would have preferred to get his starters rest on the second game of a back-to-back set, but they were pushed by the pesky Pelicans.

Tatum and Brown did at least get off the floor with 2:07 to play, Boston safely up 107-90 after a Marcus Smart steal, kick to Williams, then on to Tatum for a clean dunk.

The Celtics responded from their dreary fourth quarter performance Friday by punching first. Using hot shooting from Tatum and Brown, the Celtics jumped out to an 18-4 lead and would never trail again.

Unlike the Jan. 17 matchup, where the Celtics looked half asleep in the opening quarter of an afternoon start and fell behind by 18 points, they jumped on their short-handed opponent — New Orleans was without starting center Jonas Valanciunas and forward Brandon Ingram, two of their top scorers — with ball movement and aggressive drives to the basket.

Brown and Tatum each attacked the rim or opted for 3-point shots when open, and the result was that 27-8 lead. But what has plagued Boston this season is poor endings to quarters, and this time they were held scoreless for the final 3 minutes, 14 seconds of the opening period and New Orleans’s bench sparked a 7-0 rally.

Alvarado, who joined the club on a 10-day contract, scored the Pelicans’ first 7 points of the second period as they cut the lead to 30-22. Tatum helped rebound with three baskets during a 17-9 run to extend it back to 16.

New Orleans followed the pattern of several previous Celtics opponents and employed an attacking zone defense. Boston, again, had trouble handling it and settled for many long jump shots. Luckily, they converted many of those shots and led, 52-34, at the break.

The Pelicans shot just 29 percent in the first half and looked exhausted at times after losing to Denver at home on Friday. Tatum and Brown combined for 38 points on 15-for-24 shooting. The rest of the Celtics scored 12 on 6-for-18 shooting.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.