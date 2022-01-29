Iron man Keith Yandle has had some breaks along the way

In non-Philly hockey circles last week, that was ignored. Players, past and present, paid respect to the NHL’s new iron man.

Yandle hasn’t escaped the heat. His 13 assists was most among the team’s defenseman, but he was a team-worst minus-23 while skating 15:04 a night, his lowest workload since he was trying to break into the league.

This has been a rough season for Keith Yandle and the Flyers. They entered the weekend on a 13-game losing streak. They had a 10-game skid before that. Philadelphia fans, rarely reserved in their criticism, were all but marching up and down Broad Street to demand change.

The defenseman from Milton played in his 965th consecutive game Tuesday against the Islanders, breaking an NHL record that stood about as long as he has (age 35). Yandle has played in every possible regular-season game for some 14 seasons, 22,000 minutes of ice time, and 940 shot blocks.

“It’s huge, just because of how hard it is to get through a season, let alone 12, 13 in a row,” said Brad Marchand, Yandle’s teammate with QMJHL Moncton (2005-06). “There’s so many different things ― illness, injuries — and he plays 20-plus minutes and has for a long time. He’s a defenseman, not a huge guy (6 feet 1 inch, 197 pounds). Defensemen get run a lot. It’s such an incredible accomplishment. Especially now the COVID stuff. The fact he hasn’t popped is incredible.”

Yandle’s run began March 26, 2009, with the Coyotes, and has followed him to the Rangers, Panthers, and Flyers. In second place now is Doug Jarvis, who set the record (915) Dec. 16, 1986, when Yandle was three months old.

Phil Kessel, it should be noted, is right behind Yandle. He had played in 941 games as of Thursday, third-most all time.

Former Bruin Phil Kessel could be next to take over the NHL's iron man title, only 24 games behind Keith Yandle. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Of course, none of those players were healthy the whole time. Getting bashed in the face or smashed in the leg with sticks and pucks and elbows will do that to you.

“I don’t think guys are ever truly 100 percent,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think if you talk to every guy in this room, there’s been a time where they’ve played legitimately hurt — where, it hurt. Not, OK, I’m limping a little. It’s just the mentality of hockey players, and athletes in general.

“You look back 20 years ago with the concussions, now players are much better educated in that area, from the medical staff, from their own players’ associations, from themselves. They’ve corrected that. Some of the injuries, maybe we’ll be talking about in 20 years where guys are playing through now, won’t.

“There will always be a little bit of that. It’s just, I guess, I don’t want to say ‘part of the game,’ but that’s what it is. And again, everyone has a different pain tolerance. You can’t sort of judge one player from the next. Just trust that if they tell you they can’t play, they can’t play, and you put the next person in.”

Yandle has never made a peep. His run nearly ended at Game No. 577, when a slapper from Panthers teammate Aaron Ekblad cracked his foot in a Dec. 2016 game against the Bruins. Yandle played the next night against the Flyers, attempting nine shots and logging 23:57.

“It was unbearable how painful it was,” Yandle said, according to NHL.com. “That night I remember being in my hotel room with two of the trainers working to just get it moving until 2 or 3 in the morning. I woke up and was able to move it a little bit. Once I got it in the boot, it was OK enough to go.”

It was almost over at Game No. 726, when a dump-in from Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce broke his jaw and knocked out nine teeth. With a full cage, he was in the next day’s lineup against the Sabres.

It's just about impossible to keep Keith Yandle off the ice. Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The streak nearly busted at Game No. 866, when then-Florida coach Joel Quenneville, possibly trying to fire up his veteran defenseman, considered making him a healthy scratch in last year’s season opener. After Quenneville changed course and dressed him against the Blackhawks, Yandle scored a goal.

Yandle, who played at Cushing Academy, was a fourth-round pick (105th overall) of the Coyotes in 2005. The son of former Canton High coach Bud Yandle wanted to go to UNH, where his older brother, Brian, was a captain. But the Wildcats ran out of scholarship aid, and he opted out of a backup plan at Maine. One longtime scout, speaking to the Globe at the time, compared him with Jeremy Roenick: South Shore, charismatic, competitive.

Then-Moncton assistant coach Dan Lacroix, the former Bruins winger and NHL assistant, remembers Yandle’s dry humor and Boston accent in the room, and deceptive setups at the blue line.

“Keith would pump fake, often with a leg up in the air, get one or two guys to bite on it, and slide it over,” Lacroix said. “Our power play was deadly.”

Moncton went to the Memorial Cup final. Yandle set franchise scoring records for a blueliner and was QMJHL defenseman of the year. Five years later, he became an NHL All-Star, which had some in these parts pining for a return home. The Bruins developed their offene-first puck movers — Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk — while Yandle became one of the more expensive D-men in the league (career earnings: $63.5 million, according to CapFriendly).

Whenever the game passes him by, he’ll be remembered as a player who punched the clock nightly, equal parts lucky and good.

“You don’t control if you get a broken foot from a slap shot,” Lacroix said. “It’s a testament to the professionalism, the preparation, conditioning, having the right attitude, being a good teammate. It goes so far beyond the raw skill he brought.”

STICKING WITH IT

Always working on his game, Marchand practicing one-timers

Even at 33, Brad Marchand is looking for ways to improve his game. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Brad Marchand, forever looking to improve, believes he can change the dynamic on the Bruins’ power play.

When the Bruins are a man up, Marchand typically patrols the right-side wall. He is a dangerous shooter and passer (6-13—19 on the power play entering Thursday, fourth among forwards). He can pick corners from the faceoff dot. However, he lacks the one-timers of Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, who score a heap of PPGs with a quick swipe.

“I never worked on it growing up,” Marchand said. “I was always practicing walking off the wall and taking a snap shot, a wrist shot. That’s what my tendency’s been in the league.”

For the last 18 months, by Marchand’s estimation, he has focused on making a one-timer a more reliable part of his arsenal. Before practices and games, he usually warms up by hammering a series of pucks passed to him from his spot near the right dot.

His equipment choices are not ideal for it. Marchand uses a long stick for his frame (5 feet 9 inches, 188 pounds). It helps him keep pucks away from defenders, and gives him extra reach while defending.

Having a longer stick, he figures, “gave me a little more advantage,” he said. “Then shooting, with wrist shots, sometimes you’ll catch goalies lining up with your body and not the puck, and find yourself a little bit of a better angle to shoot off of.”

It does not help him shoot one-timers. A longer shaft will flex more, and its wobble can be noticeable to pros exerting a lot of force. One-timers can spray on him.

“In recent years, I’ve actually cut it down a bit,” he said. “I’m going to continue to try to work to cut it down.”

The Warrior Hockey rep who services the Bruins said he wasn’t aware that Marchand was trimming his twigs, and that his orders have remained the same. What Marchand is doing is working. No left wing in the league has piled up more points since 2015-16 than him (224-309—533 in 462 games).

But Marchand realizes that penalty kills are clamping down on Bergeron in the slot and Pastrnak in the left circle. Charlie McAvoy is an emerging shooting threat, particularly when he creeps closer to the net. A different shooting threat could open up looks for his teammates.

A shorter weapon could make those one-timers harder and more accurate, Marchand reasons, if not more.

“It’ll help me a little on the shootouts,” he said, with a smirking nod to his March, 2020 gaffe in Philadelphia. “I’ll be able to pick up the pucks now.”

BREAKING NEWS

Hall’s hit on MacKinnon unfortunate, but clean

Taylor Hall's hit on Nathan MacKinnon (left) was more bad luck than malice. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It didn’t seem so at game speed, but Taylor Hall’s hit on Nathan MacKinnon on Wednesday was clean. What made the outcome unfortunate was that Hall’s shoulder check jammed MacKinnon’s stick into his face, breaking his nose.

The slow-motion, zoomed-in replay was not an enjoyable watch. It was like watching someone jump off a porch onto an upturned rake.

It was ultimately a reminder: whenever possible, keep your stick on the ice. MacKinnon — of course, unintentionally — raised his stick as he tried to dangle and step around Hall.

That play, in a heated Boston-Colorado game, spurred the usual round of dunderheaded calls on social media for frontier justice.

It may come up again in a more temperate setting this spring.

Via e-mail, an NHL executive mused that the play (Hall received a major penalty that was reduced to a minor after video review) could be grounds for the hockey operations department to raise the idea at the next general manager’s meetings.

“I suspect if you asked someone who was in the room when they made that rule,” the source said, “they were attempting to discourage officials from just guessing and going to the tape.”

SOMETHING MUST BE DONE

Game should be beyond culture of racism

Once again, we find hockey falling hopelessly short of the NHL’s “hockey is for everyone” mantra.

Last week, the AHL suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik 30 games for an incident with Boko Imama, a Black player on the Ontario Reign. Hrabik reportedly mocked Imama with monkey gestures.

The ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen released Jacob Panetta, and the league suspended him for the season, after Panetta taunted South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban by puffing out his chest and arms, like a gorilla might do. In a video of the skirmish, fans in Jacksonville can be heard using the N-word.

We’re a few months removed from Ukranian Hockey League player Andrei Deniskin mimicking eating a banana in a fight with Jalen Smereck.

And so on. Frankly, it’s depressing. The game’s culture should be so far beyond this. And yet, we have Black voices such as TNT analyst Anson Carter carrying the burden of weighing in every time something happens.

“We’re not asking for much,” Carter said. “Players of color just want the game to love us as much as we love the game.”

No kidding.

Panetta, 26, defended his actions by saying he was making a “tough guy” gesture, like Tom Wilson in the penalty box after he went whack-a-mole on the Rangers last year. How empathetic. Seems it never occurred to Panetta to wonder why Subban might have been so upset.

Try skating a few shifts in someone else’s boots.

“What infuriates me,” wrote former OHL defenseman Marselis Subban, a cousin of Jordan, Malcolm, and P.K., “is that every single time I’ve been called a [N-word] on the ice I have somehow become the problem because hockey culture says you’re a distraction with a bad attitude if you speak up.

“I have been suspended more games responding to ignorance than any of those kids combined no matter what racist thing or gesture was made toward me.

“I’ve had newspaper articles written about me suggesting that I’ve lost control without even hinting at the fact that someone has done or said hateful things.”

It should infuriate everyone, not just in hockey.

GAME WITHIN A GAME

EA Sports gives women a shot

Stars of the women's game like Hilary Knight will be playable in EA Sports' NHL 22. Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Good on EA Sports for making a Women’s World Championships mode available as a download for NHL 22. For years, kids have fallen in love with hockey through gaming.

Now, anyone can power their way to the net with Hilary Knight, buzz around the sheet with Kendall Coyne Schofield, or rip shots from the point with Megan Keller.

This might be a first for sports video gaming: father, son, and daughter in the same game. Bobby Carpenter, the Beverly product and first American to score 50 goals in a season, is on the Bruins’ virtual alumni team in NHL 22. Bobo Carpenter is on ECHL Florida. In the game, Alex Carpenter is Team USA’s second-line center.

“That’s wild,” Bobby Carpenter said via text message. No surprise that Carpenter, 58, has never played a hockey video game. His kids did get a kick out of it.

Loose pucks

The last coach to scratch Keith Yandle: Wayne Gretzky … Maybe Aaron Dell was trying to change the goalie karma in Buffalo, more than a decade after Milan Lucic ran Ryan Miller, when he blindsided an unsuspecting Drake Batherson. Batherson, the Senators’ All-Star rep (he was replaced by Brady Tkachuk), will miss a couple months with an ankle injury. Dell got a three-game suspension … Someday, I’d love to know how Linus Ullmark really felt while the TD Garden crowd was chanting “We want Tuukka” while he was in net for a 5-1 blowout of the Canadiens … Per gophnx.com’s Craig Morgan, the Coyotes are negotiating a three-year deal to play home games at Arizona State’s 5,000-seat arena, with an option for a fourth year if their proposed NHL arena project in Tempe takes longer than expected. ASU’s rink is scheduled to open in December, so the Coyotes may be on the road to start the season, a la the Islanders this season. “There’s gotta be a better way,” said hockey fans in Houston and Quebec City … Noted small-market critic Brad Marchand, wisecracking about the Coyotes’ stadium situation on Twitter: “Well… the only way they get 5000 fans at their games now is if they give 4500 away for free so (it) wouldn’t change much” … Which top-10 scorer will be paid more this summer: 31-year-old Nazem Kadri or 28-year-old Johnny Gaudreau? Arbitration-eligible, RFA-to-be Matthew Tkachuk, 24, surely will get a larger deal than either, perhaps in the $9 million range … Trevor Zegras didn’t break stride when scooting untouched behind the net and scoring a “Michigan” goal against Montreal on Thursday. The Bruins, Cassidy noted recently, are one of numerous NHL teams that don’t chase puck carriers south of the goal line … Colorado, which won its 17th in a row at home by beating the Bruins on Wednesday, were in striking distance of the fourth-longest such streak: the 1970-71 Bruins, who won 19 in a row at home. The top three in NHL history: 23 straight home wins by Detroit in 2011-12; 20 in a row by Boston in 1929-30; and 20 in a row by Philadelphia in 1975-76. In that 1930 season, the Bruins went 22-1-0 at home. With 40-goal scorers Cooney Weiland and Dit Clapper and netminder Tiny Thompson, Art Ross’s charges went 38-5-1 overall. None of them, unfortunately, have been turned into video game characters.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.