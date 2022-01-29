Jeremy Swayman recalled as Tuukka Rask battles malady in return

“When we left on the road, we didn’t think there was anything serious [injury-wise] with Tuukka, obviously,” said coach Bruce Cassidy following Saturday’s on-ice workout in Arizona. “It got to be a little more than we anticipated.”

Swayman, the rookie goalie assigned back to the AHL two weeks ago upon Rask’s return from hip surgery, was on a flight to Dallas and is penciled in to back up Linus Ullmark there Sunday night in the wrap of a three-game road trip.

Rask, still with the club on their late-afternoon flight, will be re-evaluated upon the club’s return to Boston.

For the next two games, the Ullmark-Swayman tandem will be reunited, allowing Rask time for rest and rehab leading up to the Feb. 8 game vs. the Pens — the first game after the All-Star break, which begins following Tuesday night’s visit by the Kraken.

“Right now, we’re planning on playing Ulllie [in Dallas],” said Cassidy, who saw Ullmark turn aside 30 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win over the Coyotes. “I’ll have to talk to Sway to see when he was last on the ice, but that would be the tentative plan. Ullie’s been playing well, so we’re covered there, and hopefully Tuukka’s not out too long. But obviously, bring in Sway, it’s not a 48-hour thing.”

Rask jumped right back into the net on Jan. 13 and recorded a win over the Flyers, but he was torched for five goals on 27 shots by Anaheim on Monday night and was hobbling some when the club arrived Tuesday in Colorado. It’s beginning to look like Rask would have benefited by playing in a couple of tuneup games with Providence in order to assure he had the stamina for a regular NHL workload.

Cassidy didn’t discount the idea that Rask still might try a conditioning stint with the WannaBs.

“Tuukka has to agree to that — he has to be amenable to it. We can’t just assign him there,” he said. “So that could be a conversation and it will depend on how he’s feeling. There’ll be some time off the ice for him that he’ll have to catch up again, so I’m sure that will be one of the options discussed.”

Erik Haula finding form that’s escaped Craig Smith

Friday’s win was Craig Smith’s sixth straight game without a point, but the No. 1 right wing did fire six times and landed five on net, just one shy of Jake DeBrusk’s game-high.

Even with Smith’s offense in extended hibernation, his line with Brad Marchand at left wing and Patrice Bergeron in the middle has gone 15-21—36 in 15 games this month. The new-found Zip Line, with Erik Haula between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak, has clicked for 20-23—43.

Cassidy suggested Friday morning that perhaps Smith could rediscover his scoring touch on the power play. He spent 2:53 on the advantage against the Coyotes and rolled out as a regular on the No. 2 unit, and still came away empty.

Haula was the only member of the top six forwards to put a puck by Scott Wedgewood, connecting for the 1-0 lead off a slick Pastrnak feed 12:30 into the first. Now 5-11—16 for the season, Haula had all but flatlined across the three months prior to being installed in the No. 2 center spot.

“We have a good feel for each other,” said Haula, reflecting on the chemistry generated. “We talk quite a bit, but I think there’s another level we can get to still, and that’s kind of our goal, obviously, is to keep getting better and help the team win games.”

Could old pal Phil Kessel be on the move?

Ex-Bruin first-rounder Phil Kessel showed some encouraging jump and was turned away six times Friday by Ullmark, remaining stuck at a meager 5-22—27, albeit tied with Shayne Gostisbehere for second in Coyotes’ scoring.

Kessel, 34, needs to pot four more to reach the 400-goal plateau, and undoubtedly will remain a hot trade topic leading up to the league’s March 21 deadline. He has many potential landing spots, but somewhere in the West would make the most sense — Dallas, San Jose, and Edmonton are all still in the chase for a wild-card spot.

Minny would be somewhat of a homecoming. Kessel played his one year of college hockey there before the Bruins selected him No. 5 in 2006, but it doesn’t appear Wild GM Bill Guerin needs another scorer.

Not quite so fearsome

Seattle, the next in to the Garden to face the Bruins Tuesday night, had its game Saturday on Long Island taken off the board due to the blizzard. The expansion Kraken have fallen considerably short of expectations, which were set unreasonably high because of how the Golden Knights came storming out of the gate in 2017-18. Challenged to score and porous on defense — a deadly combo — the Kraken might not collect 25 wins in their inaugural season. Ex-Bruin Ryan Donato (9-7—16) has gone a meager 1-2—3 his last 11 games. Marcus Johansson, who paired so well with Charlie Coyle here in the ‘19 Cup run, could be on the move again. He stands 5-9—14 through 32 games with the Sea Monstahs and is on target for July 1 UFA status . . . Charlie McAvoy’s winning goal in Glendale, snapping the 1-1 deadlock with 6:19 left in the second, extended the club’s PPG streak to eight games. During the run, the Bruins have gone a sizzling 9-for-21 (42.9 pct) on the advantage, a surge that Saturday morning had them sitting tied for sixth with Colorado with a 25.6 success rate for the season. It is the third time in the Cassidy era, and the 10th time the last 30 seasons, the Bruins have gone at least eight games with at least one power-play goal. Their best under Cassidy was a 14-game stretch during the COVID-shortened 2019-’20 season. The league record is 21 straight, shared by the 1982-83 and 1989-90 Oilers . . . The Stars suffered a 5-0 beatdown on home ice Friday night, with former BU Terrier Jake Oettinger subbing in for Braden Holtby to start the third after the Caps connected on 22 of 27 against their former backstop. Oettinger faced only two shots over the final 20:00 and likely will be in net against the Bruins. He has gone 10-4-0 with a 2.53/.910 in 16 appearances.

