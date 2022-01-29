More and more athletes testing positive ahead of their departure for Beijing

The Norwegian cross-country skiing team, long the country’s medal machine at Olympus, had three members test positive last week, including Olympic champion Simen Hegstad Kruger and former World Cup overall titlist Heidi Weng , plus men’s coach Arild Monsen . “It’s an extreme situation,” said team doctor Oystein Andersen . “We have to limit the damage as best we can.”

The COVID pandemic is threatening to turn the Winter Games into a five-ringed roulette wheel as more and more athletes are testing positive on the eve of their departure for Beijing.

The Norwegians, who topped the medal table in 2018, won 14 of their 39 medals in cross-country. They’re supposed to depart Monday but anyone who has come up positive has to produce multiple negative tests to be allowed into China, where the mandatory quarantine could rule them out of the Games.

Advertisement

The Norwegians aren’t alone in having to deal with the ongoing COVID surge. The Russians recently had five athletes in three sports test positive, including figure skater Mikhail Kolyada. The Americans so far have been spared. Their challenge, as with all of the Olympians, will be to avoid catching the virus at the village.

US team is second-largest ever

The 224-member US team, the second-largest ever, is the most experienced with 92 veterans, 18 of whom have won medals, and nearly a dozen of whom have been champions.

Four athletes — snowboarders Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis, curler John Shuster, and skeleton sledder Katie Uhlaender — will be competing in their fifth Games and eight others participating in their fourth. Notably, the roster has the most females (108) ever. That’s a tribute not only to their success in earning qualifying spots but to the IOC’s push for gender equity, which has provided more opportunities to compete.

What’s also telling is that more than a third of the team attended college. The bobsledders alone played five different sports ranging from softball to lacrosse. The oldest member of the team is Nick Baumgartner, a 40-year-old snowboarder, while Alysa Liu, a 16-year-old figure skater, is the youngest.

Advertisement

US men facing difficult odds in hockey

David Quinn and the US men's hockey team have a heck of a task ahead in Beijing. Seth Wenig/Associated Press

If you thought the Miracle on Ice was a tall order for the US men’s hockey team at Lake Placid, the bunch of Yanks that will take the ice in Beijing will be up against a challenging draw against Germany and Canada, two of the three 2018 medalists, plus a Chinese team that is loaded with North American ringers.

The Americans, who’ll field their youngest team since 1994, have 15 collegians on their 25-man roster. Their rivals not only are top-heavy with professionals but many of them also are former NHLers.

The Canadians sport 15 of them, most notably Eric Staal, who played nearly 1,300 games over 17 seasons. The Germans, who lost to the Russians in overtime in the PyeongChang final, have 10 back from that squad and all of their players suit up in the German pro league. And the Chinese sextet won’t look anything like the overmatched homegrown players who rank 32nd in the world. Two thirds of the roster comes from outside the country and all of them play for Kunlun Red Star in the Kontinental Hockey League, where they face top Russian clubs.

They include Jake Chelios, whose father Chris captained the 2006 US team in Turin, former Bruins farmhands Jeremy Smith and Cory Kane, and Brandon Yip, who won an NCAA title with Boston University. At least the tournament format gives the Yanks a fighting chance. Even if they go winless in their group they’ll still advance to the playoff round, where a victory will get them a spot in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Downhill up for grabs after Goggia, Johnson injuries

With Italian favorite Sofia Goggia doubtful and American rival Breezy Johnson out of the Games, both with knee injuries, the Olympic women’s downhill suddenly is up for grabs.

Goggia, the defending champion who won four of the five World Cup downhills, sprained her left knee, partially tore her ACL, and sustained a minor leg fracture and tendon damage in a crash last weekend. While she hopes to recover for the Feb. 15 race at the Games, it seems more likely Goggia will be a no-go.

Meanwhile Johnson, who was second to Goggia three times this season, dislodged a cartilage in training. “This sport is brutal,” she said.

Russian women’s figure skating team tough to crack

How difficult was it to make the Russian women’s figure skating team for Beijing? Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, the world silver medalist, was left off after imploding at the nationals. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old national and European titlist, 17-year-old Anna Shcherbakova, and 17-year-old Alexandra Trusova, the global gold and bronze medalists, will go to Beijing.

Freestyle ski team loaded with veterans

The US Olympic freestyle skiing team is loaded with veterans — 10 of the 18 members have competed in previous Games and half of those — David Wise, Alex Ferreira, Brita Sigourney, and Devin Logan in halfpipe and Nick Goepper in slopestyle — are medalists with Wise going for a third straight gold.

Advertisement

All four of the 2018 snowboarding champions earned return tickets to Beiing — Shaun White and Chloe Kim in halfpipe and Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard in slopestyle. White will be chasing his fourth gold medal at his fifth Games while Anderson will be going for her third straight. Other previous medalists include Lindsey Jacobellis (also at her fifth Games) and Alex Deibold in SBX.

Ski jumpers are jumping for joy

The US ski jumpers hit the lottery when Olympic quota spots were reallocated. The addition of Decker Dean means the men will be able to field a team after all. And Anna Hoffman, who won the trials, cashed her longshot chance as the sole US woman when half a dozen countries either turned back their spots or declined offers made to alternates … The Germans, as usual, figure to mine a motherlode in the sliding sports in Beijing. Based on this season’s World Cup standings they should win nearly a dozen medals in bobsled, luge, and skeleton. Francesco Friedrich again is favored to win gold in the two-man and four-man bob events and Johannes Ludwig and the double of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken are the men to beat in luge … This time in Beijing the usual mystery about who’ll light the Olympic cauldron at the Opening Ceremony will be enhanced by how it will be ignited. Zhang Yimou, the chief director who orchestrated the unforgettable summer version says the lighting will be “unprecedented.” In 2008, gymnast Li Ning flew through the air in a trapeze to do the honors.

Advertisement

Material from Olympic committees, sports federations, interviews, and wire services was used in this report.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.