Patriots’ Josh McDaniels expected to be offered Raiders head coaching position, report says

McDaniels had dinner with Davis and team president Dan Ventrelle Friday night and according to the NFL Media, McDaniels could be hired this weekend.

McDaniels, the Patriots longtime offensive coordinator, and Ziegler, New England’s director of player personnel, are expected to be offered the positions and the expectation is they will accept, according to a Pro Football Network report.

Josh McDaniels had a productive interview with Raiders owner Mark Davis in Las Vegas Saturday and a McDaniels-Dave Ziegler coach-general manger power coupling soon could be a reality.

McDaniels and Ziegler have been linked together since their college playing days at John Carroll University in the mid 1990s. When McDaniels was hired as the Broncos head coach in 2009, he brought Ziegler to Denver to work in the scouting department.

McDaniels began his NFL career as a New England personnel and coaching assistant in 2001 and held several positions, including offensive coordinator, before leaving to take the Broncos job. He was fired midway through the 2010 season and after a year working for the Rams, he returned to New England in 2012.

Ziegler just finished his ninth season in New England, where he has held several posts in the scouting and personnel departments.

Though he flip-flopped after accepting the Colts job in 2017, McDaniels has always maintained his goal was to land another head coaching job and now it looks like that will come in Las Vegas.

One of the most creative coordinators in the game, McDaniels’s name is always popular when jobs open up, and he’s interviewed for myriad jobs over the last few years. His name was conspicuously absent from most lists this offseason and that may have been because he was adamant that his focus was solely on the Patriots’ playoff game against the Bills.

However, the Raiders sought permission to speak with McDaniels last week and things progressed quickly. The PFN report, which cited league sources, said McDaniels was “all in” on the Raiders.

Earlier this month McDaniels talked about the difficulties of simultaneously preparing for a game and job interviews, which was a hint at why he

“To me, the only thing that I’ve ever done is focus on the team that we’re getting ready to play,’' he said. “My father taught me well to focus on where my feet are, and that’s where my feet are at.’’

McDaniels did shed some light on how he prepares for interviews.

“To me, that whole situation kind of takes care of itself depending on what the team is and what they’re looking for,’' he said. “They could look for some big presentation from you or a bunch of big lists or what have you. I’ve kind of just focused on myself and being who I am and not trying to do anything outside of who I am or what I know to impress anybody, figuring that if that’s going to be the way it’ll work out, then it’ll work out.

“The time of the year is always different. It’s not an easy situation for anybody involved in those things. But I think the best thing you could do if you’re involved in a playoff team like we are is put 100 percent of your energy and effort into getting ready for the team you’re getting ready to play, and whatever happens outside of that, the good Lord will take care of that.’’

There is no shortage of candidates — both internal and external — to replace McDaniels should he head back to the AFC West.

Nick Caley, another John Carroll alum, joined the Patriots in 2015 and has been the team’s tight ends and fullbacks coach since 2017. Outside of running backs coach Ivan Fears, he is the longest tenured assistant on the offensive side and has been mentioned as future coordinator and head coach.

Receivers coach Mick Lombardi served as McDaniels assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and has a reputation for being very thorough. As part of his duties, Lombardi helps coordinate the Patriots’ red zone offense.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was the Patriots OC in 2011 before leaving for Penn State and eventually the Texans to be their head coach. Though he never coached Mac Jones, the two did develop a relationship before Jones left campus.

Another name to watch is Joe Judge, who was recently fired by the Giants after two seasons. Judge was the New England’s longtime special teams coordinator and also served as receivers coach his final season. He could make a fairly easy transition back to New England.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.