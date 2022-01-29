fb-pixel Skip to main content
Photos: Looking back at Tom Brady’s 22-year NFL career

Updated January 29, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Tom Bradys fired up the crowd before the Patriots play the Steelers on Sept. 10, 2015, at Gillette Stadium.Jim Davis/Globe Staff/file
Tom Brady always led his teammates out of the tunnel as they took the field for the start of games.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady was drafted in 2000.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady's signature move before games: Yelling "Let's Go!"Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Tom Brady celebrated a fourth-quarter touchdown vs. the Raiders in the Snow Bowl in January of 2002.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady and his daughter, Vivian, talked during the Super Bowl parade in 2019.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
A fan held up a portrait of Tom Brady during the Patriots Super Bowl parade in 2019.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Tom Brady kissed his wife Gisele Bundchen after a practice during training camp in 2018.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Tom Brady appeared in 285 regular-season games for the Patriots.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on the sidelines.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Tom Brady and his son celebrated with the Lombardi Trophy in 2017.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
In the famous "Tuck Rule" game in 2002, Tom Brady lost the ball after being hit by the Raiders Charles Woodson (right) and it was recovered by Greg Biekert, but it was ruled an incomplete pass.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady lifted Asante Samuel following Samuel's fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown in 2007.The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl/Boston Globe
Tom Brady during a media availability in 2013.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady arrived at Salem State University in a helicopter for a speaking engagement in 2015.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady warmed up before the Patriots played the Colts at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Championship Game in January of 2015. Matthew J .Lee/Globe Staff
Tom Brady celebrated with Rob Gronkowski after Gronkowski made a touchdown in the fourth quarter in 2015 at Gillette Stadium. Matthew J. Lee
The view from The Viridian, a block from Fenway Park, of a Tom Brady advertisement.Globe Staff Photo by Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady hugged team owner Robert Kraft after New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in 2015.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
A fan held an array of Tom Brady faces in honor of his 39th birthday in 2016.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Tom Brady kissed the Lombardi Trophy as the Patriots championship parade made its way down Boylston Street in February of 2017.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady threw a pass framed by a New England receiver and an Eagles defensive back. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady (right) snuck up behind teammate Chase Winovich and gave his hair a playful tug in the second half of a preseason game against the Giants.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady on his way to the practice field at Gillette Stadium.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Tom Brady during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 in Arizona.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
A dejected Tom Brady during the third quarter of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady ran off the field after the Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-17. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Tom Brady held up the Super Bowl trophy during a victory parade.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Tom Brady headed toward the locker room after a win in the season opener in 2017.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award when the Bucs beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in February 2021.Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
Tom Brady waves to the crowd at Gillette Stadium after beating the Patriots, 19-17, in his return to New England.Jim Davis/Globe Staff