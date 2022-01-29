St. John’s Prep diver Carter Randall springboards to new heights with coach Becky Driscoll by his side

But in his first three years at St. John’s Prep, Randall had three diving coaches, throwing a wrench in his meticulously-calculated routine and focus. But for his senior year, Driscoll has joined the program as diving coach.

He has followed nearly the same pattern for the past 10 years. Throughout, his club coach, Becky Driscoll , has been by his side.

When Carter Randall steps up behind the diving board, the world around the 17-year-old senior from North Andover disappears. His focus turns to the board at his feet, the water below, and the carefully-rehearsed movements running through his brain.

“The relationship with us has to be pretty strong for [divers] to trust me,” Driscoll said. “So they need to be willing to attempt whatever I’m asking them to do.”

Advertisement

Randall’s connection with Driscoll has grown since the pair met at Bradford Swim Club when Randall was 8. On road trips across the country with the Randall family for meets, and countless hours together in the pool at Solo Aquatics, Driscoll has become Randall’s “second mother,” he said.

With that relationship comes intense trust.

“I don’t really have any mental blocks any more,” said Randall, who will dive at La Salle University, a Division 1 program in Philadelphia. “I still do new dives, and I still get scared, but there’s nothing that I’m unwilling to try. I’ll try whatever if a coach thinks I’m ready.

“She can push me when I need to be pushed in diving if I’m a little reluctant to do something.”

Carter Randall has thrived in his senior season at St. John's Prep while working under longtime diving instructor Becky Driscoll. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Driscoll had a similar experience as a high school diver at Haverhill — a new coach each season. She returned to the school as diving coach in 1990.

“I thought it would be good to put my roots in there,” Driscoll said. “And I knew this year for Prep that Carter . . . had a different coach every year in high school, and I was hoping to give his senior year some stability.”

Advertisement

Though she joined St. John’s Prep with the goal of helping Randall specifically, she added a cohort of five divers to her already-expansive network. Driscoll spends the fall season at Haverhill, and she works closely during the high school season with Chelmsford as well as the entire Merrimack Valley Conference and one high school diver from Salem (N.H.).

“I was kind of worried at first when I first joined the team that I wouldn’t be as good as some of the other divers, but [Driscoll] has been very helpful, and she’s helped me progress more in this past year than I have in all my four years of diving,” SJP freshman Kye McClory said.

When McClory hits a mental block, Driscoll encourages him to swim a quick lap around the pool to help his focus.

Junior Max Conway began diving with Driscoll at Solo Aquatics as an eighth-grader.

“She knows what everyone’s feeling when they’re nervous to do a new dive,” Conway said. “If I’m nervous about getting out of a dive and don’t know if I’m going to make it on time, then she will sometimes call at me, which is kind of just yelling when I should open up in the air.”

But the Eagles’ time in the pool isn’t all about focus.

When Randall steps up to the board, he’s locked in. But during practice or after the conclusion of a meet, he and his teammates love to joke around with Driscoll. Randall, McClory, Conway, and freshman Greg Santosus even swam the 200 freestyle relay as a “diver relay” in one of the Eagles’ recent meets, Driscoll said.

Advertisement

“When I’m on the board, I’m not going to talk, I’m not going to fool around, but when I’m on the side of the pool, it’s fun,” said Randall, who has registered eight first-place finishes for coach Jeff Fiore and Prep (6-2 overall, 4-0 Catholic Conference) with a season-high of 318 points (the school record is 345). He has qualified for both the North sectional (Feb. 12-13) and the state meet (Feb. 26-27).

“Most of the time is spent off the board when everyone else is diving, so it’s a good time to talk with everyone on the team, so you can have some free time between dives, which is nice,” Conway said.

Driscoll’s connection with her divers has paid dividends for the athletes, both on a personal level and on a team level.

“I think the new divers, when they see the relationship and what Carter’s been able to attain, it’s a little bit easier for them to think, ‘Oh, maybe she knows what she’s doing,’” Driscoll said.

“The relationship with us has to be pretty strong for [divers] to trust me. So they need to be willing to attempt whatever I’m asking them to do.” BECKY DRISCOLL (right), diving coach at St. John's Prep with Carter Randall (left). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Diving In

▪ With no college facility made available because of COVID restrictions on visitors, the MIAA announced Thursday the North and South sectional meets will be held at Milford High the weekend of Feb. 12-13. The Central/West championships again will be held at Springfield College. The Division 1 and 2 state championships are scheduled for Boston University, on Feb. 26-27.

Advertisement

Milford was the only school in Eastern Mass. that could accommodate in-person dual meets during the 2020-21 season because of COVID restrictions. The school’s balcony area, which seats up to 400 people, allowed for swimmers to maintain social distancing protocols, putting it on a short list of venues the MIAA considered for this year’s postseason competition.

“The facility is going to carry the day,” Milford coach Dave Chaplin said.

Milford and the MIAA will adhere to strict COVID protocols, no more than 12 people at any given time will ever be without masks.

The challenge for Milford, however, is that the pool has only six lanes, while venues used for past sectional meets — including BU and MIT — have 10 lanes, prompting the MIAA to amend qualifying times. The 19th, 20th, and 21st best times no longer qualify for competition, which will likely shorten the meet’s run time by an hour.

“All of our championships are always a priority,” said Tara Bennett, the MIAA’s communications director. “We had fall swimming, so they were able to have their fall competition, so we certainly wanted to ensure that our winter swim athletes and divers had the same opportunity.”

Said Chaplin: “I’m thrilled for them. I’m thrilled for the kids that are going to get into that atmosphere.”

Despite the logistical challenges and what will likely be a 12-hour day for Chaplin and the staff at Milford during sectionals, he said that he and coaches statewide are more than willing to make sacrifices to ensure the success of the postseason.

Advertisement

Bennett said it was an all-hands-on-deck effort to find a venue that could accommodate the large postseason meets, and collaboration between the MIAA and coaches across the state was essential.

“The fact that we get these kids in the water, I think, is a testimony to the collegiality of the swimming community in Massachusetts,” Chaplin said.

▪ The MIAA’s postseason cutoff date is Feb. 6, and leagues in Eastern Mass. will also host conference championships that weekend ahead of the sectionals. The Merrimack Valley Conference Championship will kick off the championship season on Feb. 4, the Tri-Valley League’s showcase is Feb. 5, and the Catholic Central final is scheduled for Feb. 6 at UMass Dartmouth.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.