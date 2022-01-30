BLO’s ‘Svadba’ ultimately fails to synch up

The piece invites the audience into a prenuptial gathering for a bride-to-be named Milica and five of her closest female confidantes. There, garlands are woven, stories told, rites of passage marked. To adapt such things for physical distancing would be a tall order, and maybe also too depressingly realistic in its disconnection. How many weddings and related festivities have already been shunted onto Zoom, anyway?

Boston Lyric Opera has been experimenting with made-for-video productions for over a year now as the pandemic has dragged on, bringing the eerie (Philip Glass’s “The Fall of the House of Usher”) and the sexy/spooky (the collaboratively created “desert in”) to at-home audiences. Now, in the midst of the Omicron variant, it’s clear that in rendering the Belgrade-born, Montreal-based composer Ana Sokolovic’s a cappella opera “Svadba” as a cinematic experience instead of a live performance, BLO and co-producers Philadelphia Opera picked the physically safest way to present it.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, when it comes to conveying connection and community, BLO’s “Svadba” also falls short. With one hand it reaches for something specific, with the other something universal, and it grasps neither. “Svadba” did not offer character development or even flesh out its characters; one got the sense that who they were was less important than what they represented. However, their sonic and visual representations ultimately failed to synch up.

This “Svadba” is less of a filmed live performance than an operatic music video. The six singers — Chabrelle D. Williams as Milica, Brianna J. Robinson as older female relative and bridal shower host Lena, with Vera Savage, Mack Wolz, Hannah Ludwig, and Maggie Finnegan rounding out the bridal party — were recorded and filmed this past summer in Mechanics Hall in Worcester. Daniela Candillari (born in Novi Sad, Serbia) conducted Sokolovic’s constellations of cluster chords and coached the singers in the libretto’s playful language, which draws on a mix of Serbian poetry, Balkan folk music, and mouth music: clicks, trills, sighs, the wordless language of an intimate in-group. The opera’s focus on the unaccompanied human voice calls to traditional Balkan harmony singing, while the tonal language is thoroughly contemporary; “Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares” this isn’t. Following the recording, an ensemble of dancers filmed visuals on Cape Cod under blessedly balmy October weather, directed by Shura Baryshnikov (movement director for BLO’s 2019 “The Handmaid’s Tale”) with a screenplay by Hannah Shepard. Here the visuals diverged from sound: the cycles of tension and release in Sokolovic’s score were seldom replicated or represented in the onscreen action or surroundings.

Advertisement

Production designer Ana Novacic filled a cozy seaside home with lush images — a rose petal bath, a table spread with piles of fresh fruit and mason jars full of homemade preserves, Lena (actor Jackie Davis) lovingly mixing up homemade plant-based hair dyes, giggles, and smiles with not a smartphone or even a camera in sight — and it made for an attractive cottagecore Pinterest board, albeit one that had little evident relationship to the spiritual core of the opera. “Svadba” is a joyful work, but it’s not without its shadows. Sans subtitles or translations, a non-Serbian-speaker wouldn’t know if something was a song of celebration or grief, and in a way the entire opera is both. This bittersweet flavor is common in wedding songs from the region, stemming from the (historically reliable) assumption that a young woman would move away from her family and childhood friends after marriage to join her husband’s family. That’s not so much a given anymore, but feelings of impending loss are inherent in any ritual rite of passage: for a wedding-specific example, one might think of “Sunrise, Sunset.” The singers representing the bridesmaids of “Svadba” wail, “No tears, darling girl,” during the final scene; here, as Milica (radiantly portrayed by Victoria Awkward) unwrapped her freshly dyed braids and accepted hand-fed sweets from a bridesmaid, there was never any hint that she might even frown.

Advertisement

But the full emotional spectrum shone through in the singers’ performance, and in the brief cutaways to the footage of the singers, it was inscribed all over their faces. In the opera’s sole solo aria, for Milica, Williams’s voice and expression channeled a deep understanding of Milica’s state in the hour before the wedding, brimming with simultaneous anticipation and anxiety. Would that the camera had stayed on her face for that moment of stillness instead of cutting back to the swishing candy-colored gowns of the bridesmaids at the breakfast table. Had “Svadba” been performed live, even if that performance was only for a few cameras in an empty theater, it undoubtedly would have been less picturesque, but all the performers would have been telling the same story. Watching this “Svadba” was more like watching one film superimposed over another film’s soundtrack.

SVADBA

On operabox.tv from Jan. 28.

Advertisement

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.