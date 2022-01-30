SNL tackles Tom Brady retirement reports with surprise guest Peyton Manning

The reports of Tom Brady’s retirement even made it to Saturday Night Live.

Peyton Manning made a guest appearance during the “Weekend Update” segment of the show to discuss the speculation about his formal rival. When host Colin Jost asked about reports that Brady is planning to hang it up, Manning invoked Netflix’s comedy “Emily in Paris.”

“Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true,” Manning responded. “I think it’s probably just speculation, but if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch ‘Emily in Paris.’ And I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships — sort of like Emily.”

Actor Willem Dafoe hosted Saturday night’s show. Dafoe, 66, has starred in a wide variety of movies and roles in his career, from “Platoon” to “Spider-Man.” He has received four Academy Awards nominations.

The musical guest for the night was Katy Perry, who wore a tight red latex leotard with flared-out pants and long black hair. She sang her pop songs “When I’m Gone” and “Never Really Over.” Perry’s elaborate set incorporated vibrant mushrooms while her backup dancers dressed as toadstools.

SNL will be back on Feb. 26 for more laughs with host John Mulaney and performer LCD Soundsystem.

