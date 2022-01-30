We’re not really back together

Four months ago, she called me after no contact. I was lost at that time, so when we started talking again, it really lifted me up. Since then, though, she has said she wants to take things slow.

She tells others I am not her boyfriend and introduces me as her friend. She does talk about us moving in and growing old together, but I am confused by the pace. It seems like every weekend she leaves to visit a few friends an hour away. I have called and texted her at those times, but she never answers or responds until Sunday with a text saying “I will call you later when I get home.”

I am confused as to why this behavior is going on. Is she giving us space? She says we’re moving slowly because she’s trying not to ruin what we have. What advice do you have for me?

FRUSTRATED

A. If you’ve spent four months hoping for more and not getting it, this isn’t working. Taking your time shouldn’t mean “I’ll get to you when I’m done with the rest of my life.” If she can’t give you one Saturday, that’s that.

I will note that you didn’t tell us why the relationship ended last year. I can make a bunch of guesses, but if her pace is about processing something that went very wrong the first time around, well ... my answer is still the same. There’s been no negotiation. No conversation about how this might work.

Based on what you told us, it sounds like it would be better to start fresh, without her in your inner circle at all. She introduces you as friend, but that’s not what you are. You’re her ex.

Hearing from her lifted you up, but now the experience is bringing you down. Tell her what you want, and if she has no interest in change or compromise, let yourself move on.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

She can’t take your calls on the weekend because she’s seeing someone else. I think she’s keeping you on the back burner in case it doesn’t work out with the weekend person.

SURFERROSA





There is only one way to figure this out: Have a conversation about what you would like to see happen and see what her timeline looks like, and how she feels. If you are not on the same page then you will need to make a decision for yourself — if you are willing to wait or move on.

LEFTYLUCY7





If I know a person is not for me, I don’t want to spend time thinking about him. If I am interested in a committed relationship with someone, I want him to be equally interested in me. I have only limited patience with people who have a different pace or who are controlling.

LEXGAL





This reads like you have an acute case of hero worship, letter writer, and have this woman up on a pedestal, which is not a good sign. Take off your rose-colored glasses; the psychology of hero worship is not flattering to the worshiper, but it’s worth reading about to understand what it is you are trying to avoid when you put flawed human beings up on pedestals.

AULDYIN





She seems like one of those people who does not like to be alone, and when she called you four months ago, she was lonely or bored and knew you’d say yes. She also knows how to keep you hooked (“She does talk about us moving in and growing old together.”).

STRIPEYCAT





She’s keeping her options open. You’re in a friends-with-benefits situation.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





^Is a FWB situation that comes with no actual “B” (benefits) really an FWB situation?

HARRISBSTONE





It is simple; it is not working out for YOU. You get to decide that you don’t like the pace and stop contacting her. When she contacts you, tell her you are moving on. Learn to take control.

THENURSE





^This, exactly. He has no agency.

PENSEUSE





“She tells others I am not her boyfriend and introduces me as her friend.” Whispers: This is your answer, dude. Move on.

BKLYNMOM

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.