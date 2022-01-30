Boston police officer found dead outside Canton home, DA says

“He appeared to have been in the cold for some period and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital,” where he was pronounced dead, Traub said in an e-mail Sunday. “The circumstances of his death are still under investigation and do not appear to be definitively known.”

The officer was found outside a home on Fairview Road occupied by people he knew, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

Authorities are investigating after a Boston police officer was found dead outside a Canton home early Saturday morning, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said.

The officer’s identity was not released. His death came as Massachusetts was hit with a powerful nor’easter Saturday that dropped more than 20 inches of snow in Canton and drove temperatures as low as 12 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy Monday to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.





