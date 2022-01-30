Generator sparks Centerville box truck fire

A generator caught fire inside a box truck about 10 feet from a Centerville home Saturday night, amid a snowstorm that knocked out power in the area, officials said.

Firefighters were called to 35 Tuckernuck Road at 11:41 p.m. for a report of a box truck on fire and arrived to find a Chevy 3500 box truck with flames shooting out of the rear, according to Captain Tom Goodearl of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

The top of the truck had been burned off by the blaze, and one side of the house had steam coming off it due to the heat, Goodearl said.