Generator sparks Centerville box truck fire

A generator caught fire inside a box truck about 10 feet from a Centerville home Saturday night, amid a snowstorm that knocked out power in the area, officials said.
Firefighters were called to 35 Tuckernuck Road at 11:41 p.m. for a report of a box truck on fire and arrived to find a Chevy 3500 box truck with flames shooting out of the rear, according to Captain Tom Goodearl of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.
The top of the truck had been burned off by the blaze, and one side of the house had steam coming off it due to the heat, Goodearl said.
The fire was sparked by a generator in the back of the truck, which Goodearl said was likely being used to power something inside the home. Amid the storm, much of the Centerville area lost power, he said.
Heavy snow made it difficult for firefighters to locate hydrants, and plowed roads were difficult to navigate due to their narrow width, Goodearl said.
Goodearl said generators should be used in open spaces, where air can get around them. Using a generator in an enclosed space near a home could lead to carbon monoxide leaking in through windows.
“You just have to be careful with them,” he said.
