More than 50,000 remain without power in Mass. following Saturday’s blizzard

Saturday’s blizzard, which brought strong winds and white-out conditions to the region, dumped more than 2 feet of snow in some eastern parts of the state. The storm hammered the southeastern part of the state and the Cape, which faced widespread power outages and some coastal flooding.

Polito also asked for patience, as crews were at work clearing snow from roadways and public transit routes.

As Massachusetts digs out of the year’s first major snowstorm Sunday, more than 50,000 customers remained without power and efforts to restore service could stretch into Monday, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said during a morning press conference.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 52,000 power outages as of 10:30 a.m. across the eastern part of the state, with most clustered in the southeastern region and on the Cape.

The hardest hit area appeared to be the Cape, where more than 13,000 customers were without power in Barnstable, MEMA reported. Nearly 90 percent of Chatham was without power, while about a quarter of customers in Falmouth and Dennis had outages.

By Sunday morning, utility crews had restored service to many customers, and were working non-stop on the remaining outages, according to Polito.

“They’re assuring us that they will do everything possible as quickly as possible,” Polito said. “Some of them could go, depending on the circumstances, into tomorrow. But the goal is to get a lot of the restorations completed today and finish the project, and get people back, powered up, by tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, highway and road crews were continuing to clear streets impacted by Saturday’s storm, Polito said. She asked people who need to venture out on the roads to be patient with the road crews and careful about slippery areas due to ice.

“The goal is to clean up more today, and get people back into their commute into work [and] help communities get kids back into school tomorrow,” she said.

Advertisement

When asked about any storm-related fatalities, she said officials were not aware of any.

Jamey Tesler, the state’s transportation secretary, said during the press conference that MBTA crews were continuing to clear snow and ice from critical switch locations and main railyards, and clean up platforms, bus stops, and parking lots.

Saturday’s storm continued to impact transit service Sunday.

Buses replaced Blue Line service between Orient Heights and Government Center stations, he said, while electricians worked on signal systems near Maverick station.

Along the Green Line’s D branch, buses replaced service between Riverside and Kenmore stations as crews cleared snow along the tracks, he said.

Bus service also replaced service between Mattapan and Ashmont stations as snow removal work continued on the Mattapan line, he said.

Tesler said Charlestown ferry service has resumed, and Commuter Rail lines are operating on a Sunday schedule. He advised transit riders to check mbta.com for service updates Sunday.

People are encouraged to check with airlines before venturing out to Logan International Airport or Worcester Regional Airport Sunday, Tesler said.

At Logan, most airlines were expected to resume flights around midday or early afternoon. Cleanup is still underway around Logan and in the Seaport, he said.

The first flight arrived at Logan around 10 a.m., according to a Massport spokeswoman.













John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.