9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in a wreck that police in Nevada said was caused by a driver who was speeding.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger also ran a red light before the collision Saturday afternoon, which involved 15 people, North Las Vegas Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas told reporters at a news conference.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” Cuevas said at the briefing around 11 p.m. local time.