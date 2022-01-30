Campaigning to oversee elections while denying the last one

Their candidacies are alarming watchdog groups, Democrats, and some fellow Republicans, who worry that these Trump supporters, if elected to posts that exist largely to safeguard and administer the democratic process, would weaponize those offices to undermine it — whether by subverting an election outright or by sowing doubts about any local, state, or federal elections their party loses.

PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen Republicans who have publicly questioned or disputed the results of the 2020 election are running for secretary of state across the country, in some cases after being directly encouraged by allies of former president Donald Trump.

For decades, secretaries of state worked in relative anonymity, setting regulations and enforcing rules for how elections were administered by local counties and boards. Some held their jobs for many years and viewed themselves not as politicians but as bureaucrats in chief, tending to such arcane responsibilities as keeping the state seal or maintaining custody of state archives.

The aftermath of the 2020 presidential election changed all that.

In the two months between Election Day and Congress’ certification of President Biden’s victory, Trump and his allies pressured Republican secretaries of state, election board members, and other officials in battleground states to overturn his defeat. In a phone call that is now the subject of an Atlanta grand jury investigation into Trump’s actions in Georgia, the former president urged Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to “find 11,780 votes” — the margin by which Trump lost the state to Biden.

That intense focus on a once-obscure state-level office has dramatically transformed its place in American politics — and the pool of candidates it attracts. Campaigns for secretaries of state this year are attracting more money, more attention, and more brazenly partisan candidates than ever before.

All told, some 21 candidates who dispute Biden’s victory are running for secretary of state in 18 states, according to States United Action, a nonpartisan group tracking races for secretary of state throughout the country.

“It’s like putting arsonists in charge of the Fire Department,” said Joanna Lydgate, the group’s CEO. “When we think about the antidemocracy playbook, you change the rules and you change the players so you can change the outcome.”

Many of the election deniers are running in solidly red states where it is less likely that their actions could tilt a presidential election. But several others, who have formed a coalition calling itself the America First slate, are running in states won by Biden in 2020, including in the crucial battleground states of Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.

The coalition’s members are coordinating talking points and sharing staff members and fund-raising efforts — an unusual degree of cooperation for down-ballot candidates from different states. They are in strong position to win Republican primaries in those battleground states, as well as in somewhat-bluer Colorado and heavily Democratic California.

Their chances in November, should they succeed in the primaries, could rest heavily on how well Republicans fare in the midterm elections, given voters’ tendency to vote for down-ballot candidates from the same party as their choices for governor or senator.

Although local election officials typically oversee the counting of individual ballots and state legislatures sign off on slates for the Electoral College, secretaries of state often certify elections and set the tone of how elections are run. Their election-management duties generally include distributing voter registration cards, allocating voting machines, educating voters, auditing election results, and ordering recounts.

Had secretaries of state taken their cues from Trump in the last election, they could have put their thumbs on the scales of fair elections by forcing the closure of polling places, removing ballot drop boxes, or withholding other resources that could make voting easier in heavily Democratic precincts. Worse, critics say, they could have raised doubts about, or even refused to certify, Biden’s victories.

The powers of secretaries of state to subvert elections vary from state to state and are largely untested in court. Trump’s phone call to Raffensperger in Georgia raised the specter of out-and-out fraud in the tabulation of a presidential vote. Short of that, in states where secretaries of state have the power to certify elections, the refusal to do so could be a vital step in overturning one. In a presidential election, state legislators and the governor hold the power to approve an alternative set of presidential electors, and refusing to certify could boost such an effort.

In contests for governor or for House or Senate seats, the refusal to certify the result of an election could send states into uncharted legal waters.

Those who say they are alarmed at the possibilities include many current Democratic secretaries of state — and a few Republican ones.

“The narrative that is being promoted by people who are ill-informed and simply trying to promote a political narrative to benefit themselves in a particular candidacy is very dangerous,” said John Merrill, the Republican secretary of state in Alabama who is term-limited.

The significance of the America First coalition’s parallel efforts can be seen clearly in Arizona, where the slate’s candidate is Mark Finchem, a former firefighter and real estate agent who has served in the state House since 2015 and has become the leading Republican contender for secretary of state. He has raised some $663,000 for his campaign, according to state filings, more than the two leading Democratic candidates combined.

Finchem, who declined to comment for this article, was in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, and attended the Stop the Steal rally that led to the storming of the Capitol. He has publicly acknowledged his affiliation with the Oath Keepers, the far-right militia group whose leader and other members were charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles in the Capitol riot. He championed the Republican-ordered review of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County — although he never endorsed its conclusion that Biden won — and received a prime speaking spot in Trump’s Jan. 15 rally outside Phoenix.

There, Finchem told the crowd that the 2020 election had prompted him to run for secretary of state, said he was part of a “nationwide populist movement to regain control over our government,” and called for the state Legislature to decertify the presidential result in Arizona, which Biden carried by nearly 11,000 votes.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we know it and they know it — Donald Trump won,” Finchem said.