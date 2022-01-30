GOP stoops low by invoking MLK to boost cause

Re “Ron DeSantis — white supremacy’s helicopter parent” (Opinion, Jan. 26) Renée Graham says, rightly, that Florida’s governor is “employing racial division” as he spews against critical race theory in his campaign for reelection.
CRT, as the theory is known, is a perfect straw man for DeSantis to whack. It’s a scholarly methodology to identify embedded racism in social structures. It’s a complex concept easily exploited for devious political purpose.
DeSantis and several other high-profile Republican candidates for governor or Congress are bashing away at CRT gleefully. They are stooping a step lower. To protect their flank against a charge of racism, they cite the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. for the proposition that he would have opposed CRT.
A close look at King’s beliefs indicates the contrary. In his 1967 book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community,” he urged that “a society that has done something special against” the Black American “for hundreds of years must now do something special for him, in order to equip him to compete on a just and equal basis.”
Joseph Rosenbloom
West Newton
The writer is the author of “Redemption: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last 31 Hours.”