A month in the life of a pandemic-era high school student

I was interested to read Jenna Russell’s account of high school senior Stacia Zoghbi’s routines and frame of mind as she navigates each day ( “From bell to bell, a lesson in fortitude,” Page A1, Jan. 23). Zoghbi struck a chord when she said that ninth grade was her only “normal” year. To us adults, the past two years have seemed like an eternity, but this has been only a blip in our lives. To these students, this has been the bulk of their high school years. As a high school teacher, this reminds me that I don’t always know my students’ whole story.

Advertisement

Teachers have a somewhat different but parallel calculus defining our daily routines. At the start of the year, we wonder how we are going to learn all of the students’ names if we can’t see their faces. Many of our students have fallen behind because of all of the time they’ve missed. Behavioral issues are an additional distraction this year. Since we returned from vacation, student and staff absences have affected what and how we can teach as we try to make up for lost time.

Our day is full of questions: Which of my students are sick? That girl with the cough — does she have COVID? Why won’t that kid keep his mask over his nose? If I teach new material today, will I have to review it again next week when the missing students return? Whose class am I going to have to cover for today, since there aren’t enough substitutes? If I get sick, will there be a substitute available for me, and will my students get further behind? Will my students be ready for MCAS and Advanced Placement exams?

Are we ever going to get back to normal, or is normal forever changed?

Advertisement

Lori Reubenstein

Bedford





Bar on remote learning is doing more harm than good

I certainly hope Governor Baker read Jenna Russell’s article about in-person schooling in the time of COVID-19. It would seem that, in the governor’s world, forbidding anything but in-person classes creates the ideal atmosphere for student learning even in the time of a raging pandemic. In the real world at Worcester Technical High School, young people stand outside in the freezing cold to avoid fellow students packed together in a crowded cafeteria.

In the real world, as Russell reports, an astounding 100,000 students out of 911,000 have tested positive since December. On any given day, there is a 30 percent absence rate, and students who have to quarantine return to an overwhelming workload that jeopardizes their grades. The real world is filled with anxious students who struggle in the atmosphere created by the pandemic.

Perhaps Baker could entertain a more nuanced appreciation of what is really happening in schools and develop a more nuanced set of policies rather than the state’s one-size-fits-all approach. Students currently face daunting issues attending class in person and might be better served by some combination of in-person and remote learning.

Tom Turner

East Bridgewater





Let’s pause before we embrace in-school online learning

In an article published in the Jan. 16 Ideas section, Thomas Arnett praised in-school online learning (“A better way to do online learning”). A week later, the Globe ran a news article following Stacia Zoghbi, a student in Worcester, as she navigated a COVID-era school day. Zoghbi stated that her favorite class is AP statistics because it’s the rare class where the teacher directly instructs students and they are not focused on their laptops. Zoghbi said, “Nothing beats paper and a pen and listening to your teacher. He does the problems on the board and everyone’s engaged. . . . We shouldn’t have to stare at screens for eight hours a day.”

Advertisement

It’s disappointing that Arnett didn’t take into account the downsides of the model he was advocating. It has been my experience, in 15 years in the classroom, that students want to learn from teachers. They want to talk to each other, hear their peers’ ideas and questions, and feel engaged in a learning community. Many do not want to stare at screens all day, and we should take that into consideration when discussing the future of online learning.

Kate Schlesinger

Worcester