Listed: For $3.2 million, a Berkshires contemporary once featured in Architectural Digest

The home at 123 Chestnut St. in Williamstown is listed for $3,200,000 by Jeffrey Loholdt of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. According to the realty team, Williams College is selling the property. The previous owner, Susan Adler, and her family donated it in honor of her late husband, Herbert Adler. The couple’s daughters attended the school, and Herbert Adler himself was very involved there, serving as chair of two committees at the institution. The sale’s net proceeds will go toward building a new art museum at the college.

This hillside home in the Berkshires was built with the previous owners’ art collection in mind. Now its sale will go toward a new museum.

The Adlers built the home in 2004 with Chad Floyd, founding partner of the award-winning Connecticut firm Centerbrook Architects & Planners. The home was made to showcase the couple’s impressive collection of art and antiques, contour to the site’s natural topography, and maximize views of the hills and village below. It was even featured in a 2008 issue of Architectural Digest.

The mansion sits on 34.2 acres and borders roughly 8,000 acres of protected lands. The home itself measures 7,289 square feet, with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

Inside, a 40-foot curved, gridded dividing wall separates the living room from the galley kitchen. A porch prime for al fresco dining and a gunite pool with a mountainous backdrop sit on the other end of the level.

The kitchen follows the curvature of the landscape. Randy O'Rourke

The first floor is also home to the primary suite, featuring a fireplace bookended by ornately carved built-ins, as well as a marble and glass-block bathroom and three walk-in closets.

Stairs to the upper level are lined with bookshelves. The second floor offers a family room, den, bar, and smaller second kitchen, while the third features three bedroom suites.

