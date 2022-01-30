Luxury in the Burbs: What about $5 million will get you outside Boston

Five million dollars west of the city ensures at least 7,000 square feet (5,000 square feet above ground and 2,000 square feet of luxury basement). In Newton and Wellesley, a mega home sits on 0.5 to 1 acre; Dover and Weston properties offer 1 acre or more.

“Many will be working from home at least part of the week,” said Melissa Dailey , a Coldwell Banker agent based in the suburbs west of Boston. “People are upgrading to bigger houses with two offices and maxed-out lower levels with amenities like infrared saunas, wine cellars, and golf simulators.”

If you can find one you love (inventory is at record lows), be prepared to move fast. “Never before have we seen inventory in this price point move so quickly,” Daily said.

Janet Koelsch of Coldwell Banker Realty on the South Shore said the same: “Traditionally a property in the five-million-dollar range could take up to two years to sell; now it’s six to twelve months.”

Buyers are trading up, looking for additional square footage and more. “People want size and location along with privacy at that price point,” Koelsch reported.

Those with $5 million to spend can procure a 4,000- to 7,000-square-foot property on the water or with a water view on 2½ to 7 acres. Hingham, Cohasset, and Duxbury homes garner the highest prices.

Up north, Amanda Armstrong, a managing director with Compass, said COVID has leveled the playing field in terms of pricing. While buyers can still get more for their money in Rockport, Gloucester, and parts of Beverly, prices in those communities have recently hit the $5 million mark.

“Five million will get you a beautifully appointed home on the ocean in Gloucester,” Armstrong said. If you have your heart set on Manchester-by-the-Sea or Marblehead, $5 million will get you an extensive reno or a teardown on the ocean, if you can find one.

“I have 60 buyers, some with no budgets, ready to write checks,” she said. “There are just no houses.”

$4,890,000

Year built 2006

Square footage 9,164

Bedrooms 5

Baths 5 full, 2 half

Taxes $49,734 (2021)

Last sold for $2,400,000 in 2003

Listing agent contact info Deborah C. Smith, Compass, 97 Lowell Road, Concord, 978-758-2693, compass.com

Modern farmhouse meets California wine country in this architect-designed home nestled on nearly 12 pastoral acres that abut more than 3,000 acres of conservation land with walking, biking, and horse trails. Stone patios with covered seating areas, an outdoor shower, and a fireplace surround the house, facilitating indoor/outdoor living. Inside, rough-hewn posts and beams along with extra-wide Vermont King’s pine planks enhance the appeal of this peaceful escape less than 25 miles west of the city.

$4,498,000

Year built 2022

Square footage 7,633

Bedrooms 7

Baths 7 full, 1 half

Taxes To be determined

Last sold for New to market

Listing agent contact info Anya Kogan, Castles Unlimited, 837 Beacon St., Newton Centre, 617-283-4952, castlesunlimited.com

Westview Partners expects to start construction on this home next month; there’s still time to customize it. The current scheme features high-contrast interiors with black window frames paired with Nordic-style wood floors. A gas fireplace with a stone surround will anchor the open living area, where sliders will lead to a level yard. An oversized island will be the centerpiece of the sleek kitchen. Upstairs, a gas fireplace and a spa-like bath are planned for the primary suite. The lot is 0.38 of an acre.

$4,995,000

Year built 1935

Square footage 7,801

Bedrooms 6

Baths 6 full, 1 half

Taxes $35,012 (2021)

Last sold for $1,000,000 in 1991

Listing agent contact info Carolyn Boyle, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 1008 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-962-7514, carolynboylerealestate.com

Sited on 1.26 landscaped acres on a tree-lined street not far from the town center, this Norman Country Revival estate also has a view of Boston. Leaded-glass windows complement rich woodwork throughout. The first floor, which is oriented toward the lush backyard, includes a dining room with bowed windows, a living room, a library, and a sunroom. There’s an expansive family room on the lower level, while six bedrooms occupy the second and third stories.

$4,650,000

Year built 1898

Square footage 7,760

Bedrooms 6

Baths 4 full, 1 half

Taxes $53,156 (2021)

Last sold for $1,332,500 in 2003

Listing agent contact info Lanse Robb, LandVest Inc., 10 Post Office Square, Boston, 978-590-0056, lanserobb.com

A stucco Colonial mansion built in 1898 graces this equestrian estate. The home boasts Italian Renaissance-style architectural details, 11 fireplaces, a wood-paneled library, and five second-story bedrooms. A stone patio encompasses a pool, a spa, and a limestone cabana. Located next to Myopia Hunt and Polo Club, the 24-acre property includes bridle trails, a carriage house/stable with seven horse stalls, three garage bays, and guest quarters, plus two detached garages.

