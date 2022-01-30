Bengals stage furious comeback in Kansas City, make first Super Bowl since 1989

Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback, the Bengals ousting the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, in the AFC Championship game Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes couldn’t keep the opposing offense off the field this time, though. And Joe Burrow, a rising young star quarterback in an AFC lousy with them, needed only one shot to put the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Once again, Kansas City tied it on the final play of regulation. Once again, they won the overtime coin toss, eliciting a roar from the home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation sent it to overtime a week after his 49-yarder on the final play of regulation did the same against Buffalo.

One week after Buffalo’s Josh Allen called tails and it came up heads for the overtime coin toss — giving Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs the ball — Cincinnati backup quarterback Brandon Allen called heads and the coin came up tails. The Chiefs opened overtime again with the ball, but Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play, and Burrow and the Bengals drove for the win.

Cincinnati (13-7) will play in two weeks at Super Bowl LVI, their first trip to the big game since January 1989. They’ll face either San Francisco, which beat the Bengals in its only two previous Super Bowl trips, or the Los Angeles Rams, who would become the second straight team to play in a Super Bowl at its home stadium.

The Chiefs (14-6) dominated the early stages of the game, going more than 70 yards on each of their first three possessions in building a 21-3 lead. Cincinnati answered late with a long drive of its own late in the second quarter, however, and its defense took control after halftime. The Chiefs’ lone points after halftime were Butker’s field goal, which came after Mahomes drove the Chiefs to the Cincinnati 5 with 90 seconds to go, only to take a pair of sacks and squander a touchdown that likely would’ve secured a third straight Super Bowl appearance.