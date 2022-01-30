Caden Connors, Tewksbury boys’ hockey still perfect after knocking off Waltham

Two goals and two assists from Connors propelled fourth-seeded Tewksbury to victory Sunday, as the senior had a hand in every goal in a 4-1 win over fifth-seeded Waltham in the first round of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Holiday Classic in the Peter Doherty Division at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington.

It didn’t faze the Tewksbury standout in the slightest, as Connors routinely evaded the first forechecker and found an outlet pass before the second wave could force a turnover.

Each time Caden Connors touched the pouch, Waltham tried to smother the senior defenseman with pressure.

Tewksbury, ranked No. 10 in the Globe’s Top 20, will face either top-seeded Arlington or No. 8 seed Marshfield in the Feb. 6 semifinals at either the Canton Ice House or Walpole’s Rodman Arena.

Connors’s defensive skill can get lost because of his offensive capabilities. The senior laid a thunderous check on Chris Konstantopoulos at the blue line, sending the Hawks sophomore forward spinning in the air. Connors charged up ice, finding Jeremy Insogna cutting through the middle of the ice. The sophomore forward beat Hawks senior captain goaltender Jack Perry on the odd-man rush, pausing briefly to draw Perry off his line before roofing the puck glove-side.

“Our coach has a lot of faith in us, especially defensively, but we try to make sure that we are not too offensive or selfish with the puck,” Connors said. “When we have that space for ourselves, he lets us take it.”

Connors’s wizardry with the puck was evident on the second Redmen goal, saucering a pass through the neutral zone and over the defense’s head before landing right on Matthew Cooke’s tape. The sophomore buried his breakaway shot high glove-side to extend the lead for the Redmen (11-0).

“We practice that a lot, trying to find empty space,” Connors said. “He did a great job of cutting and I was able to put it over the defenseman’s head and he was off to the races. We’re always looking to find the open guy and I had some time. He was streaking wide and I knew that if I got it over the defenseman’s head, he was going to be able to put that in.”

Connors scored early in the third period, corralling a pass from below the goal line by junior Brady Chapman, cutting backward into the slot and snapping a seeking shot past the screen in front and over Perry’s glove. Connors later added an empty-net tally to seal the victory.

“He’s fun to coach,” Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty said. “He works hard, he’s a great leader for the younger kids in the locker room.”

Ben O’Keefe made 17 saves for Tewksbury. The junior used his legs well to deflect rebounds out of the slot. Junior Kevin Dann notched the goal for Waltham (6-3-2), jamming home a rebound on the power-play off of a strong net rush by senior captain Justin Cormier.

Hingham 2, Winchester 1 — Sophomore forward Travis Rugg scored in regulation, then junior forward Bill Jacobus netted the game-winner in overtime for the second-seeded Harbormen (11-3-0), who advanced in the Peter Doherty Division at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington.

Hingham needed OT after the No. 7 seed Red and Black tied the game on a Danny Collins goal with 0.2 seconds left in regulation.

Coach Tony Messina said the Harbormen practice 4-on-4, and preach puck possession in those overtime scenarios.

“We haven’t done anything easy all year long, it’s been a lot of one-goal games, a lot of grinding out wins,” he said. “With our schedule, most of our games are close, and that really helped us down the stretch.”

Hingham will face Wellesley in the Feb. 6 semifinal round.

Natick 2, Walpole 2 — Freshman forward Sam Hubbard got the No. 12 seed Redhawks on the board, and senior captain and defenseman Nick Haswell tied the game with 13.1 seconds left in regulation. Then after 15 minutes of scoreless overtime, it was senior captain Matthew Haskell scoring the only shootout goal to advance the host Redhawks (6-4-1) past the No. 13 seed Timberwolves in the Walter Brinn Division at William Chase Arena.

The game goes into the books as a tie for MIAA tournament records and power ratings.

Natick coach Bill Lacouture said senior leadership was key in the victory.

“It was a great comeback. [Freshman goalie] Jason Danahy [40 saves] and my captains did a tremendous job,” he said. “The whole team did, but my goalie was the backbone and we got the job done. It was a really good team win.”

Natick will face the winner of Monday’s Canton-Burlington matchup in the Brinn semifinals.

Reading 4, Framingham 1 — Junior captain forward Evan Pennucci scored two goals, senior captain and defenseman Zach Micciche and senior forward Jake Donovan each scored, and the 11th-seeded Rockets (7-5-1) took the win in the Walter Brinn Division first-round game at Ed Burns Arena.

“Happy with the result,” Reading coach Mark Doherty said. “Any time you can beat a good opponent you take it. I do think we’re starting to play better team defense, recognizing situations, awareness has improved.”

Reading’s next matchup is against the winner of Monday’s game between Franklin and Weymouth.

Wellesley 3, Braintree 1 — Junior forward Robbie Marshall, classmate defenseman Tobey Kelleher, and senior captain Adam Berg scored for the sixth-seeded Raiders (8-1-2) at Chase Arena.

“Just a well-played game between two really good teams,” Wellesley coach Paul Donato said.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.