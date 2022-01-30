Chelmsford’s Chevonne Forgan wins bronze in women’s doubles at luge world championships

“It was definitely great to be a part of this experience with other nations,” added Kirkby. “Overall, they (the runs) weren’t that bad. We did have some difficulties in part of the track but we pulled some runs that made us into third place, so can’t complain too much.”

“It was super exciting to be on the podium at the first-ever Women’s Doubles World Championships today,” said Forgan, who is from Chelmsford. “The weather today was actually the best it’s been all week. We had some rain, some snow, but managed to get some really good fast ice for today.”

The United States duo of Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby took bronze in the inaugural women’s doubles luge world championship race in Winterberg, Germany on Sunday.

Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal captured the gold medal while fellow countrywomen Luisa Romanenko and Pauline Patz finished second.

Americans Maya Chan and Reannyn Weiler, who were third after the first of two runs, took fourth place, just .099 seconds out of a podium finish

Only the men currently compete in doubles at the Olympics, but Sunday’s race was a major milestone as as the International Luge Federation attempts to gain backing to add the discipline to the Olympic schedule in 2026.

Huetter, Brignone share women’s super-G win

Austria’s Cornelia Huetter and Italy’s Federica Brignone tied for first place in a World Cup super-G at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, in the final race before the Beijing Olympics.

Brignone looked certain to secure a third super-G win of the season after a dominant performance from start to finish on the Kandahar course but was in for an anxious wait as Huetter — who had been 0.18 seconds slower at the second checkpoint — made up time in the second half of the course.

Brignone could only smile and shake her head in disbelief — and maybe some relief — as Huetter crossed the line in exactly the same time of 1:18.19.

It was a 19th World Cup win for Brignone but only a third for Huetter, whose last victory was a downhill in Lake Louise, Canada, in December 2017.

Brignone extended her lead at the top of the super-G standings to 103 points over Elena Curtoni.

Huetter’s Austrian teammate Tamara Tippler was third, 0.82 behind the duo.

Olympic contenders take a break

With the start of the Winter Olympics looming, several top contenders skipped the races in Garmisch, including overall rivals Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, and world super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami.

Sofia Goggia, who won two super-G races this season, was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo last week. The 29-year-old sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and has a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg, along with some tendon damage.

The Italian has started physical rehab with the aim of returning in time for the Olympic downhill on Feb. 15. but will likely miss the giant slalom on Feb. 7 and the super-G on Feb. 11.

That makes her teammate Brignone, 31, one of the favorites for gold in what will likely be her last shot at Olympic glory. Brignone won bronze in the giant slalom four years ago.











