Claude Julien hurt in fall, Jeremy Colliton will coach Canada men’s hockey at the Olympics

DAVOS, Switzerland — Jeremy Colliton has been elevated to head coach of Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Beijing Olympics after Claude Julien was sidelined by an injury.

Hockey Canada says Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during training camp in Switzerland, and medical staff determined he won’t be able to fly to China for the Games.

Colliton, who was previously an assistant coach for the team, will take over head coaching duties.