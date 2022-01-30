Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo headline US Soccer Hall of Fame class

Clint Dempsey , Hope Solo , and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the United States National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry , Linda Hamilton , and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce , who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time US Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a US record 57 international goals and made 141 appearances for the national team from 2004-17. He played for New England (2004-06), Fulham (2017-12), Tottenham (2012-13), and Seattle (2013-18). Solo made 202 international appearances from 2000-16 and was part of US championship teams at the 2011 Women’s World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. She was voted top goalkeeper at the 2011 and 2015 Women’s World Cups. Boxx was a midfielder who scored 27 goals in 195 international appearances from 2003-15. Hamilton was part of the US championship team at the 1991 Women’s World Cup and made 71 international appearances from 1987-95. Etcheverry was a three-time MLS champion with D.C. United from 1996-2003. Baharmast was an MLS referee and officiated games at the 1998 World Cup.

Lydia Ko pulled ahead with a birdie on the 15th hole and matched scores with Danielle Kang the rest of the way, closing with a 3-under-par 69 for a one-shot victory in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Boca Raton, Fla. Ko finished at 14-under 274. Kang closed with a 68. US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso birdied the last two holes for a 67 and finished two shots behind. Nelly Korda closed with a 70 and tied for 20th, a result that is expected to drop her from No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. Jin Young Ko, who skipped the last two tournaments, would return to No. 1 … Viktor Hovland beat Richard Bland with a birdie on the first playoff hole in the Dubai Desert Classic after Rory McIlroy bogeyed the final to finish a stroke back. Hovland topped Bland with a birdie putt from inside 3 feet on the par-5 18th at Emirates Golf Club. Hovland closed birdie-eagle-birdie for a 6-under 66. Bland birdied the last for a 68. They finished at 12 under. McIlroy (71) was tied for the lead with Hovland and Bland on the 18th hole but his par putt, which would have sent him into the playoff, brushed the edge of the cup.

COLLEGES

Ashton-Langford paces BC men’s hoops

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 21 points and Boston College breezed to a 69-56 victory over Pittsburgh at Conte Forum. DeMarr Langford scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half for the Eagles (9-11, 4-6 Atlantic Coast) while Quinten Post had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for his first career double-double. Femi Odukale finished with 14 points and five rebounds for the Panthers (8-13, 3-7) … Nate Watson was fouled on a dunk and completed the 3-point play in the final minute to help 17th-ranked Providence rally for a 65-63 win at home over No. 22 Marquette. Watson finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Friars (18-2, 8-1 Big East), who improved to 13-0 at home this season. Trailing by a basket with 14 seconds remaining, the Golden Eagles (15-7, 7-4) had a chance to tie, but Tyler Kolek (13 points) came up short on his jumper and a putback layup by Justin Lewis (13 points) trickled off the rim … D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points for George Mason in a 72-62 win at UMass. Davonte Gaines added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots (11-7, 4-1 Atlantic 10), who won their fourth straight. Javohn Garcia had 13 points and six rebounds for the Minutemen (9-11, 2-6). Rich Kelly added 13 points and Trent Buttrick 10.

Notre Dame women’s hoops tops BC

Freshman Olivia Miles poured in a career-high 30 points and No. 20 Notre Dame breezed to a 74-61 victory over Boston College at South Bend, Ind. Miles sank 12 of 19 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Fighting Irish (16-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who avenged a Jan. 20 loss at Conte Forum. Fellow freshman Sonia Citron added 14 points for Notre Dame on 5-of-8 shooting. Maya Dodson had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Swartz had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Eagles (14-7, 5-5). Taylor Soule added 11 points and seven boards … Claudia Soriano scored 19 points to lead Northeastern (11-7, 5-3 Colonial) to a 62-50 win at James Madison (9-9, 5-2). Katie May and Gemima Motema added 8 apiece … In men’s hockey, Taylor Makar and Scott Morrow scored less than four minutes apart in the third period as No. 9 UMass (13-8-2, 10-4-2 Hockey East) rallied for a 4-3 win at No. 14 UMass Lowell (14-6-3, 11-5-1) … Wilmer Skoog’s second goal of the game ignited a three-goal third period for Boston University (13-10-3, 9-6-3 Hockey East) in a 5-2 win over No. 17 Providence (17-10-2, 8-8-1) at Agganis Arena … Boston University’s women’s hockey game against Boston College was postponed because of facility issues at Walter Brown Arena following Saturday’s snowstorm. It is expected to be rescheduled for February.

MISCELLANY

Lakers lose again, James returns home

Trae Young scored 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks earned their seventh straight win by rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Lakers, 129-121. Young also had 12 assists. Malik Monk led Los Angeles with 33 points in the Lakers’ third consecutive loss, all without LeBron James. James was not with the team because of continued swelling in his left knee. He returned to Los Angeles for treatment. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said an MRI on James’s knee revealed “general swelling” but that James could return Wednesday night at home against Portland if the swelling calms down … Sidney Crosby scored his 498th career goal, a power-play strike in the first period for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 loss at home to the Kings. Crosby is two goals from becoming the second active player and 46th in NHL history to score 500 career regular-season goals … Canadiens defenseman David Savard will be out eight weeks with a right ankle injury. Savard was initially hurt blocking a shot in a loss at the Bruins Jan. 12 but played the next seven games before missing Saturday’s loss to the Oilers … Struggling Saint-Etienne’s season took an even worse turn as the top-tier team was ousted from the French Cup, 1-0, by fourth-tier club Bergerac, which reached the quarterfinals for the first time on Romain Escarpit’s 76th-minute goal at Perigueux, France … Helio Castroneves won a major auto race for the third time in a year by closing out the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The 24-hour race came down to the final minutes in four of the five classes at Daytona Beach, Fla. … The New York Mets said former reliver Jeff Innis died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 59. In 288 games from 1987-93, the righthander had a record of 10-20 with a 3.05 earned run average and five saves.

