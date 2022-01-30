Craig Smith bumped to the Bruins’ third line in the hopes of sparking his scoring touch

Looking for Craig Smith to relax a little and ideally rediscover his offensive touch, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy bumped the veteran forward over to the third line going into Sunday night’s game in Dallas, resulting in rookie Oskar Steen pairing with elite forwards Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

“We’re trying to find the best fit for Smitty,” explained Cassidy, noting that Smith lost his everyday center from last season when David Krejci opted to return to play in Czechia. “He played well throughout the lineup last year . . . Just trying to find the best fit to get him comfortable. It looks like he’s squeezing the stick.”

Smith’s touch went into a mid-winter deep freeze the last two weeks, despite being placed on the high-octane Marchand-Bergeron combination as part of Cassidy’s effective top six makeover.

Smith again went without a point, for the sixth game in a row, in Friday night’s 2-1 win over the Coyotes, prompting Cassidy to give Steen some looks on that line beginning midway through the second period.

Bumping Steen to the big line in the wake of win signaled somewhat of a change in standard operating procedure for Cassidy, who generally prefers to revert to standard form after a win.

In the 15 games (11-3-1) prior to the stop in Dallas, Smith went 3-3—6, the weakest production among the top six forwards, who otherwise ranged from Bergeron’s 2-8—10 and Marchand’s 10-10—20.

The No. 2 line delivered greater numbers as a group, including Erik Haula (4-7—11), Taylor Hall (4-9—13) and David Pastrnak (12-7—19), the latter of whom had been the longtime No. 1 RW on the so-called Perfection Line.

“Sometimes, when you get moved up in the lineup, you put a little more pressure on yourself,” said Cassidy, referring to Smith. “So this is, ‘Hey, just go back with Charlie [Coyle], you’ve played a lot of hockey with Charlie.’ And he’ll have [Jake] DeBrusk on the other side, so Charlie will have speed on his wings.”

The plucky Steen, who led AHL Providence in scoring (10-10—20) in 16 games prior to his promotion from the WannaB’s does not project as a top six NHL winger, but he has an aggressive approach that delivered a 2-4—6 line in his 16 games prior the Dallas stop. If he’s going to add to his scorer’s profile now, it will come from his ability to ferret his way down low around the net and make himself an option for tips, rebounds and doorstep pass exchanges with his elite linemates.

“We’ll give Steen a chance,” said Cassidy, who had yet to take over the Boston bench when the Bruins made Steen the 165th pick in the 2016 amateur entry draft. “He’s been a good player for us. It’s a big ask on a consistent basis, but maybe it helps in the short term. He thinks the game well. He’s learning from two of the best.”

Matt Grzelcyk, shelved for games vs. Anaheim and Colorado after getting injured in last Saturday’s matinee with Winnipeg, was back on the blueline again after making his return in the Friday win over the Coyotes.

The Bruins were a helter-skelter mess in the late stage of Wednesday’s OT loss in Denver. The downsized Grzelyck, by no means a thumper at either end, is skilled at retrieving pucks in his own end and delivering clean breakouts. All of which helped the Bruins to have a more stabilized, effective approach vs. the Desert Dogs.

“In general, we were cleaner with the puck and we moved those pairs around,” said Cassidy, who paired Grzelcyk with ex-BU teammate Charlie McAvoy.”

Contrary to the collapse after taking a 3-1 lead in Denver, the Bruins, noted Cassidy, remained more in “attack mode’ in Arizona.

“Gryz is a guy who can break pucks out as well as anybody,” added Cassidy. “He’s going to help in transition, and he did.”

McAvoy delivered the game-winning goal, a power-play strike, midway through the second period vs. the Coyotes. Grzelcyk pitched in with a steady 18:04 in ice time, and actually logged longer duty on the PP (3:51) than McAvoy (2:35).

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to draw in a few times now [after being injured],” said McAvoy. “So I know to expect [after a layoff] that the game comes at you pretty quick. But I felt pretty good overall. I was very proud of how we played in the third, especially after what happened in Colorado.

