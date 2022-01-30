Josh McDaniels departing for Vegas is a loss for the Patriots — and for him

Talk about rolling the dice. I would feel better betting the deed to my house in a game of craps than I would about hitching my wagon to Mark Davis and the Raiders. McDaniels abandoning Bill Belichick’s warm coaching bosom for the bright lights of Las Vegas is a huge loss for the Patriots — and for him.

Let me get this straight. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has been pickier than a shopper squeezing every item searching for the tiniest produce peccadillo, waited this long to embrace a second shot as an NFL coach, and he chose the Las Vegas Raiders? The itinerant, undisciplined, unpredictable, kooky Raiders offered the job he just couldn’t turn down?

It’s a lose-lose situation.

I have the utmost respect for McDaniels. I want to see him succeed as a head coach after he got power hungry, lost himself, and lasted 28 games with the Broncos in 2009 and 2010. McDaniels is still a dirty word in Denver. That’s how badly he alienated folks there. But he’s learned from that bad Belichick impression. He has the football knowledge, coaching acumen, and people skills to be a successful head coach. He showed that with the way he spoon-fed rookie quarterback Mac Jones this season.

The judgment, though? I’m not sure after he jumped aboard the USS Silver and Black.

The Raiders have a talented team with an excellent player personnel and scouting department that steadily rebuilt the roster the last four seasons to reach 10 wins. But that didn’t save the job of general manager Mike Mayock.

That’s because the Raiders are one of the most unstable and unrealistic organizations in all of pro sports, run by an idiosyncratic and impetuous owner haunted by the large shadow of his legendary father. They’ve been non-committal to quarterback Derek Carr, who is just good enough to get a coach fired, for years. They play in a division where the other quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and possibly soon to be Aaron Rodgers.

It takes real Patriot Way arrogance to think you’re going to walk into that division and be successful. Making matters worse, the Raiders are coming off a playoff appearance with interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who was a player favorite after he salvaged their season in the wake of the Jon Gruden email imbroglio.

If there is one lesson Belichick learned from his ill-fated time in Cleveland under late Browns owner Art Modell, it was make sure you are working for stable, competent ownership. Good luck there, Josh.

Since the death of Al Davis, Silver and Black baron and son of Brockton, in October 2011, the team has employed six different head coaches. In 10 full seasons in charge, Mark Davis has presided over as many home cities (two) as winning seasons. The once-proud Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since the 2002 season. That was Tom Brady’s first full season as a starter. Now, the 44-year-old Brady is on the verge of retirement.

The key to this whole deal for the 45-year-old McDaniels is that, at least on paper, he’s going to get to shape the organization in his image. He’s bringing along as GM Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, his fellow former John Carroll University wide receiver.

The Don Draper doppelganger got his NFL start as a majordomo in Denver for McDaniels before rising through the scouting ranks and landing with the Patriots nine seasons ago. He ascended to director of player personnel in 2021. But with Belichick getting all the credit for the team’s “collaborative” approach and roster revamp, earning Executive of the Year honors, you could see where Ziegler would rather partner up with his buddy.

However, as long as there is a Davis atop the Raiders masthead, Davis will be calling the shots.

Maybe McDaniels felt this was his last best chance to do it his way. Surprisingly, he wasn’t a hot name this offseason. The past few hiring cycles he put his hat in the ring for jobs in Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Carolina, but came up empty.

He has passed on better jobs than this one. A few years back, he could’ve been the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Famously, or infamously, he accepted the Indianapolis Colts job in 2018, but reneged to return to New England as the league’s highest-paid assistant.

Maybe the scarlet letter from leaving Indy at the altar has damaged McDaniels more than we thought? Anyway, this Raiders job feels like a dead end, and another branch from the Belichick tree that will get pruned right off the sideline.

Whither the Patriots and Jones with McDaniels departing? He was the single biggest factor in Jones’s success as a rookie, with Mad Mac winning 10 games, setting a Patriots rookie record for touchdown passes (22), and finishing with the second-highest completion percentage by a rookie quarterback in NFL history (67.6).

McDaniels dusted off the same playbook he used in 2008 for Matt Cassel, who finished top 10 in the league in passing yards and touchdown passes. There were tons of wide receiver screens, running back screens, and check-downs, easy throws that build a QB’s confidence and keep them out of trouble.

Here’s what Belichick said about the relationship between Jones and McDaniels after they put 50 points on the Jaguars: “Josh has done a fantastic job with him, and Mac has really, I think, embraced the wisdom that Josh has transmitted to him, and he played extremely well.”

Someone else will be transmitting that wisdom to the wonder boy now. There’s no greater imperative for the Patriots moving forward than maximizing Mac’s growth potential and optimizing his output. Losing McDaniels hurts in both regards.

This move leaves both sides worse off at the most important position in the game. McDaniels would be better off continuing as Mac’s mentor, and getting all the credit in a way he never could coaching a fully-formed Brady than betting on boosting Carr.

It became quite popular the last few years to question McDaniels’ play-calling. Unfairly so. Early this season, there was a chorus that he was holding back Jones. Laughable. He was propping him up.

But leaving Jones and Belichick behind to take his long-awaited second chance with the Raiders is one call by McDaniels that merits serious second-guessing.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.