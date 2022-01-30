In Nordic skiing, changing styles on the fly a big part of the challenge

When Whitaker was tasked with learning an entirely new style of skiing to compete in statewide competitions as captain of the D-S Nordic team, she didn’t hesitate. She’s tried out for new parts her whole life.

The Dover-Sherborn senior started acting in musicals and theater productions when she was 6. Voice lessons, dance lessons, you name it: Whitaker prepared herself in any way she could.

Clare Whitaker is used to playing different roles.

Nordic skiing features two main techniques: skating and classic. Classic skiing is the older style; skiers exhibit a running motion in parallel tracks. The skating technique is faster, with athletes sporting an iconic “V” shape to their skis as they shift their weight back and forth.

MIAA Nordic ski meets are conducted in the skating style. Statewide and regional competitions, administered by the New England Nordic Ski Association (NENSA), incorporate the classic method.

Experienced skiers such as Waltham/Weston senior captain Lucas Daly, a returning Globe All-Scholastic, have mastered both. Newer skiers such as Whitaker, however, must learn the classic style on the fly, while still maintaining their skating skills for league and MIAA competition (the state meet is scheduled for Feb. 15, at Prospect Mountain). It’s a balancing act that forces athletes to adapt midseason if they want to compete at the highest levels.

“Classic is a lot more difficult to pick up,” Whitaker said. “It’s a lot more taxing on your upper body, and I think mentally, it’s a lot tougher.”

In addition to different movements, the two styles require different equipment. Skating skis are shorter and stiffer, requiring a layer of kick wax to slide on the snow. Classic skis are longer, narrower, and more lightweight, needing both kick wax and the stickier klister wax, to help maintain grip.

Applying klister wax takes time, which means classic isn’t conducive to after-school meets. Time is limited at Weston Ski Track, the home of the Mass Bay West and Mass Bay East leagues. Thus, all MIAA competitions are limited to the skating style.

Dover-Sherborn’s Caroline Harvey competes during a Mass Bay West meet at the Weston Ski Track. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Separate from MIAA, the Berkshire League features teams from Western Mass and Connecticut. Because the towns and teams are farther apart, their meets typically fall on weekends to allow for travel. Weekend meets provide more time for klister wax application. That, plus increased snow coverage out West, allow the Berkshire teams to add classic skiing to their meets.

All NENSA regional competitions include both styles, as the Olympics do.

Susannah Wheelwright, in her third season as coach at Dover-Sherborn, was one of the first members of the school’s Nordic team (Class of 1991), created under the tutelage of longtime coach Fred Sears. After learning from Sears, Wheelwright skied at Williams, and worked at the Putney School, an independent school in Vermont that’s considered the birthplace of competitive Nordic skiing in the US.

Wheelwright recognizes that the classic style is more popular outside of Eastern Massachusetts.

“That seems weird to people from other parts of New England,” Wheelwright said of a skating-only race structure.

This season, Wheelwright guided Whitaker in learning the classic technique, after her senior captain spent her first two seasons mastering the skating style.

Whitaker’s older brother, Patrick, had mastered both skating and classic. As a senior in 2020, he advanced to the Easterns, NENSA’s premier event for high school and prep school racers in New England and New York.

As Whitaker started racing, she fell in love with the finesse and fitness of Nordic ski. It began to eclipse her love for theatre.

This winter, Wheelwright approached her senior captain with an idea: learn the classic style to compete at a higher level. It was a chance for Whitaker to try out for a different kind of role.

“When I heard that was a possibility that seemed fun for me,” Whitaker said. “I like new challenges to try and focus my energy into.”

Learning classic requires a team effort. Daly used his expertise to help out his teammates on the Waltham/Weston team.

In 2020-21, Waltham’s Daly placed third in Mass Bay East races, and finished fourth in the EHS Massachusetts Championship. While Daly’s been skiing both styles since he was little, many of his teammates had to learn the classic style to compete in last Saturday’s NENSA U16/EHS Qualifier at Wahconah in Dalton.

“Most of the skiers on our team haven’t classic skied before,” Daly said. “We had to teach them the last few weeks.”

Waltham’s Lucas Daly (50) not only leads the competition, but also helps teach his teammates the classic skiing technique. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Daly’s teammates took quickly to the new technique.

“You have a wax pocket under your ski and you have to transfer your weight just right,” Daly said. “We had three practices last week . . . By the third one, they had it.”

At the NENSA meet, Daly qualified for the EHS Eastern Cup Series, along with a handful of other teammates that qualified for the EHS and U16 competitions.

Whitaker, the only Raiders skier to travel to Dalton, did not qualify. Racing competitively in a new style was difficult, but rewarding. For now, she’ll shift her focus back to MIAA skating competition, with a new experience to look back on.

“I’m really glad I did it,” Whitaker said. “It’s really fun.”

On the trails

When Scott Carlson started the Winchester ski program in 2010, his team had just three members.

This year, the Red and Black are 40 skiers strong, and that’s after the graduation of 20 seniors in 2021.

“This year we have what I would call a ‘green’ team,’” Carlson said.

With a more inexperienced squad, Carlson is relying on his five senior captains: Roxana Arnet, Katherine Herlihy, James Wheaton, Tucker Johnsen, and Zachary Naley.

“They’ve all been putting in strong performances,” Carlson said.

▪ Karen Mackin is in her first season at Acton-Boxborough, following Pat Garrison, who led the team for 20 years.

Mackin is focused on continuing to build up an inclusive and fun culture in the team. Her six senior captains, Clark Hanlon, Ben Langman, Will Stephenson, Nina Depew, Quinlyn Bernard, and Elizabeth Howard, are helping to set the culture.

Hanlon and sophomore Andrew Krieger are returning Mass Bay West All-Stars.

“These skiers have so much energy,” Mackin said. “They’re inspiring.”