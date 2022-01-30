Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs choked in AFC Championship game loss to Bengals

No disrespect to the Bengals, who pulled off an incredible, 27-24 comeback win in overtime to capture their first AFC championship in 33 years. Joe Burrow is a bona fide star, to win on the road in Arrowhead Stadium is an incredible accomplishment, and the Bengals have built an explosive team that went from worst in the NFL to the Super Bowl in just two years.

They had a 97 percent chance to win when they led, 21-3, late in the second quarter, per NFL Next Gen Stats. They were then 1 yard from essentially ending the game with one more touchdown right before halftime. And they were 5 yards from winning the game at the end of regulation.

But they choked. There’s no other way to say it.

Reid suddenly forgot how to manage the clock, paying homage to his days of always coming up short in Philadelphia. Mahomes made several preposterously poor decisions. The Chiefs scored just 3 points in the second half and overtime, and tied the 2006 Patriots’ loss to the Colts in losing the largest lead in a championship game loss (18 points).

The Chiefs played the second half like they were already dreaming about their third straight trip to the Super Bowl. Like they were dreaming about all the talk of a dynasty, and where the Chiefs fit among the NFL’s all-time great teams.

Instead they will be watching from their couches, wondering how they blew a 21-3 lead.

Other thoughts from Conference Championship Sunday:

▪ The Chiefs completely whiffed at the end of the first half, and it seemed to throw them off for the rest of the game. They had first and goal from the 1 with nine seconds left, and a touchdown would have made the score 28-10 at halftime. But the Chiefs instead came away with nothing, after Mahomes threw incomplete, then threw a check-down in the flat, which didn’t reach the end zone and ran the clock down to zeros. Mahomes butchered the clock management, and Reid deserves blame for not coaching it up better.

The missed opportunity gave the Bengals new life, and sent the Chiefs into a funk. After scoring a touchdown on their first three possessions of the game, the Chiefs went scoreless on their next six.

▪ Mahomes tried too hard to play hero ball, and it cost his team. Late in the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs 5 yards from taking the lead, Mahomes took two inexplicable sacks to lose 20 yards and make the game-tying field goal much harder than it had to be. Mahomes also fumbled on the second sack, and was saved by left guard Joe Thuney, who jumped on the ball.

Mahomes is a generational talent, but he was sloppy and seemed to lack focus.

▪ Mahomes was unstoppable in the first half and a wreck in the second half and overtime. His first half was nearly perfect: 187 of 21 passing for 220 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, no sacks and a 149.9 rating.

His second half was dreadful: 8 of 18 for 55 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, four sacks and a 12.3 rating. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not have a catch in the second half, and tight end Travis Kelce had just five catches for 40 yards after halftime.

The Bengals deserve a lot of credit for making defensive adjustments to take away the deep ball and force Mahomes to hang on to it in the pocket.

▪ Give Burrow and the Bengals their props. Just an unbelievable job of patiently clawing back into the game, not panicking, making key adjustments at halftime (particularly on defense) and making all the key plays late in the game.

The Bengals entered the season with the fourth-worst Super Bowl odds, and outside of Burrow don’t have many household names. Head coach Zac Taylor can walk through an airport and not get noticed.

Yet they have built an electric team around Burrow and a deep stable of weapons, and are worthy AFC champions. They won a competitive AFC North, and have caught fire since their Week 10 bye week, with Burrow winning eight of his 10 starts. To go on the road and knock off the No. 1 seed in Tennessee, then to overcome an 18-point deficit to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, is particularly impressive.

The Bengals have a Team of Destiny feel this year.

▪ Burrow was already a star to anyone who follows football. He had one of the greatest college football seasons ever at LSU, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, and was terrific this year as a top-five MVP candidate. But winning Sunday’s game and going to the Super Bowl is going to take his popularity to a new level.

He wasn’t perfect Sunday, finishing a modest 23-of-38 for 250 yards and a bad interception early in the fourth quarter. The Bengals only scored one touchdown on four trips inside the red zone, and they were perhaps too conservative on first downs, rushing 17 times for 51 yards and only throwing 10 passes.

But Burrow carried the team on his back after halftime. He threw a crucial touchdown pass at the end of the third quarter, and converted the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 21-21. And he practically willed the Bengals into field goal range midway through the fourth quarter with two huge runs on third down, converting third and 6 and third and 7 with impressive moves to shake free of defenders.

Burrow is the first quarterback taken No. 1 overall to go to the Super Bowl within his first two seasons. He is a shining example of how a star quarterback can instantly turn around a team’s fortunes.

▪ The Bengals’ defense has been unsung all season, but certainly made a statement. After allowing 21 points and 292 yards in the first half, the Bengals allowed just 3 points and 83 yards in the second half and overtime. They were able to get more pressure on Mahomes by calling off the blitz and forcing Mahomes to hold the ball, and the Bengals picked up four coverage sacks in the second half. Trey Hendrickson continues to be a terrific free agent signing with 1.5 sacks, Sam Hubbard had two sacks, and defensive tackle B.J. Hill turned the game with an interception late in the third quarter.

The Bengals finished the season ranked No. 17 in points allowed and No. 18 in yards, but the raw numbers don’t do them justice. The Bengals’ D will be a problem in the Super Bowl.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.