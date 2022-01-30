Patriots quarterback Mac Jones named Pro Bowl alternate

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is headed for the Pro Bowl as an alternate, it was announced after Sunday’s AFC Championship game. In his first season in the NFL, the 23-year-old Jones threw 22 touchdowns while completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 passing yards.
The Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson were originally selected as the AFC’s three quarterbacks, with Jackson not playing after he missed his team’s final four games with a right-ankle injury. Buffalo’s Josh Allen announced Thursday he declined an invitation to play.
Jones joins Matthew Judon, Matt Slater, and J.C. Jackson as New England’s representatives at the game, which will be played next weekend in Las Vegas. He’s the fifth Patriots rookie to make a Pro Bowl, joining Mike Haynes (1976), John Stephens (1988), Curtis Martin (1995), and Devin McCourty (2010).
