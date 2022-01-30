Patriots quarterback Mac Jones named Pro Bowl alternate

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is headed for the Pro Bowl as an alternate, it was announced after Sunday’s AFC Championship game. In his first season in the NFL, the 23-year-old Jones threw 22 touchdowns while completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 passing yards.

The Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson were originally selected as the AFC’s three quarterbacks, with Jackson not playing after he missed his team’s final four games with a right-ankle injury. Buffalo’s Josh Allen announced Thursday he declined an invitation to play.