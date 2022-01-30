fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Raiders set to hire Patriots coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach, reports say

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated January 30, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Josh McDaniels is set for his second head coaching job, this time with the Las Vegas Raiders.Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Josh McDaniels is getting another chance as a head coach, with reports Sunday that the Patriots offensive coordinator will be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders.

McDaniels met with Raiders ownership on Friday and interviewed for the job on Saturday. Las Vegas finished 10-7 and made the playoffs after a tumultuous season, with the firing of Jon Gruden after the release of several offensive emails and a DUI crash involving receiver Henry Ruggs that left one woman dead.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia managed to keep the team afloat and reach the postseason, but the Raiders were one-and-done after a loss to the Bengals and have turned elsewhere for their next head coach.

It’s McDaniels’s second opportunity in charge, having taken over the Broncos in 2009 before he was fired late in the 2010 season and returned to New England.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

