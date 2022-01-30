Raiders set to hire Patriots coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach, reports say

Josh McDaniels is getting another chance as a head coach, with reports Sunday that the Patriots offensive coordinator will be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders are expected to hire former Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels as their head coach, per sources. Two sides still are finalizing the contract, but McDaniels is their man.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022
McDaniels met with Raiders ownership on Friday and interviewed for the job on Saturday. Las Vegas finished 10-7 and made the playoffs after a tumultuous season, with the firing of Jon Gruden after the release of several offensive emails and a DUI crash involving receiver Henry Ruggs that left one woman dead.
Interim coach Rich Bisaccia managed to keep the team afloat and reach the postseason, but the Raiders were one-and-done after a loss to the Bengals and have turned elsewhere for their next head coach.
It’s McDaniels’s second opportunity in charge, having taken over the Broncos in 2009 before he was fired late in the 2010 season and returned to New England.
