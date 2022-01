Rams finish out Jimmy Garoppolo, beat 49ers to set up home game Super Bowl

For the second straight year, the Super Bowl will be a home game.

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game Sunday night.

Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down, 17-7, after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.