Rams finish out Jimmy Garoppolo, beat 49ers to set up home game Super Bowl

For the second straight year, the Super Bowl will be a home game.
Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game Sunday night.
Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down, 17-7, after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.
But after Kupp’s second TD catch and a tying field goal on a drive extended by Jaquiski Tartt’s brutal dropped interception, the Rams drove for Matt Gay’s go-ahead, 30-yard field goal with 1:46 to play.
Los Angeles’ defense then won it when Aaron Donald had Jimmy Garoppolo under heavy pressure, allowing Howard to pick off perhaps his final pass with the Niners, who have first-round pick Trey Lance waiting in the wings.
Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.
Stafford, in his first year with Los Angeles after spending 12 with the moribund Detroit Lions, finished 31 of 45 for 337 yards, the two touchdowns to Kupp, and a first-quarter interception in the end zone. Both Kupp (11 catches, 142 yards) and Odell Beckham Jr. (9 for 113) hit triple digits. Garoppolo finished 16 of 30 for 232 yards, two scores, and the interception.
Deebo Samuel had 98 total yards for San Francisco, including a 44-yard score in the second quarter.