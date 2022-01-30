Stars make short work of Linus Ullmark, bury Bruins in flurry of goals

Craig Smith, without a point in the previous six games, scored the lone Bruins goal on a night when coach Bruce Cassidy overhauled his lines, in large part because No. 2 center Erik Haula was placed in COVID-19 protocol shortly before the puck drop.

The loss, their second on the three-game trip (1-1-1), also saw the Bruins get blanked on the power play, after entering the night with a league-best eight-game scoring streak on the man-advantage.

The Bruins opened the back half of their 82-game season Sunday night in Dallas and were backing up from the start, falling behind early and stumbling along to a punchless, feckless 6-1 loss to the Stars at American Airlines Center.

Smith’s goal, his sixth, came with 5:49 gone in the third, just less than a minute after Roope Hintz’s power-play goal provided the Stars a 5-0 lead.

Ex-Bruin Tyler Seguin scored his second of the night with 1:07 remaining in the third to cap off the night’s scoring

The schedule might have said the Bruins were in Dallas, but they looked more like Game No. 42 on their schedule delivered them to the Twlight Zone.

Imagine, if you will, in less than 28 minutes they were trailing, 4-0, and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman was in net, subbing for relief duty after starter Linus Ullmark stopped only 11 of the 15 shots he faced.

The loss, among the Bruins most lackluster efforts of the season, was the footnote to what otherwise was a very successful January, in which they went 11-4-1.

They will wrap up their pre-All-Star-Weekend schedule Tuesday night at the Garden with the expansionist Seattle Kraken making their first visit to Causeway Street.

The Stars, desperate to stay alive in the wild-card race in the West, connected for a pair in a stretch of just over eight minutes in the first, and then another pair in a 68-second blitz in the second.

Seguin got the Big D mojo going at 6:54 of the first, potting his 13th of the season at 6:54. The Bruins’ former first-round draft pick, No. 2 to Taylor Hall, connected off the rush, knocking the puck by Ullmark after Denis Gurianov’s pass deflected off rookie Boston backliner Urho Vaakanainen.

Alexander Radulov, aka the Dirty Bomb, boosted the Stars lead to 2-0, converting off rush after Derek Forbort failed to get the puck in at Boston’s offensive blue line. Radulov came barreling down the middle, alone on the defenseless Ullmark, and connected for only his second goal this season.

Only seven shots on net, but the Stars were on their way, and the Bruins would never crawl back into it.

Luke Glendening, the ex-Red Wing, was credited with the third goal at 6:31 of the second. Ullmark was left slightly out of position, and scurrying to get back to being shot-ready, when when Glending put that last touch to a shot by defenseman Miro Heiskanen. Stars, 3-0.

Finally, just 68 ticks later, Jamie Benn ended Ullmark’s night, with his 10th of the season, and the primary assist went to Seguin.

Cassidy, with little choice, gave Ullmark the hook and brought in Swayman, who was called to Dallas on Saturday after the Bruins determined Tuukka Rask will have to tend to a minor injury before he can resume net chores.

Ullmark allowed four goals on 15 shots in a span of 27:39. It ended a streak in which the Swedish stopper went without a regulation loss across eight games (7-0-1).

Swayman would be the likely starter for Tuesday, the club’s last game before beginning a five-day All-Star break.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.