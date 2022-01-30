Tom Brady’s contract makes potential retirement complicated for Buccaneers

Brady is scheduled to earn a base salary of $8.925 million in 2022 with a signing bonus of $15 million, a roster bonus of $1,470,588, and an incentive bonus of $1.875 million, while carrying a cap hit of $20,270,588 and a dead cap value of $32 million.

Brady’s contract is a complicated matter for the Buccaneers. He signed a $25 million, one-year extension with three voidable years last March to free up salary cap space and allow the team to return all 22 starters from the Super Bowl championship team.

While the NFL conference championship games went on without Tom Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waits for the greatest quarterback of all time to make his future plans official. An announcement is expected soon.

He’ll be paid $15 million of his $20 million signing bonus on Friday. However, he would owe the team money if he retires — $16 million, according to Joel Corry, a former sports agent and NFL contract and salary cap expert.

“Whether the Bucs would exercise the right is a different story,” he told the AP.

The Buccaneers could choose to let Brady keep the bonus because he rejuvenated the franchise and led them to their second Super Bowl title in his first season in Tampa after 20 years with the Patriots. The team would benefit by waiting to process the retirement after June 2, as many NFL teams do each year.

Brady led the NFL this season in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485), and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Rams last Sunday in the divisional round after rallying from a 27-3 deficit to tie in the final minute.

Mac Jones named to Pro Bowl

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is headed for the Pro Bowl as an alternate, it was announced after Sunday’s AFC Championship game. In his first season in the NFL, the 23-year-old Jones threw 22 touchdowns while completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 passing yards.

The Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson were originally selected as the AFC’s three quarterbacks, with Jackson not playing after he missed his team’s final four games with a right-ankle injury. Buffalo’s Josh Allen announced Thursday he declined an invitation to play.

Jones joins Matthew Judon, Matt Slater, and J.C. Jackson as New England’s representatives at the game, which will be played next weekend in Las Vegas. He’s the fifth Patriots rookie to make a Pro Bowl, joining Mike Haynes (1976), John Stephens (1988), Curtis Martin (1995), and Devin McCourty (2010).

Walker Hayes halftime show drowns out CBS halftime show

The halftime show at Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City drowned out the CBS broadcasters who were on site at Arrowhead Stadium.

The performance by country star Walker Hayes made hearing any analysis by the CBS crew virtually impossible to viewers at home. Hayes had been told his performance would not be broadcast, but it was plenty loud in the background as Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, and the other analysts talked.

Hayes, who had a huge hit last year with “Fancy Like,” was caught by surprise that his performance intruded on the analysis.

“As a massive sports fan I was so jacked to perform halftime at the game, I just couldn’t wait to get in the stadium,” Hayes said. “We didn’t think our performance would be broadcast — so to see what’s happened, I mean, you can’t make this up! I guess we made broadcast after all!

“Sorry guys, next time we won’t turn it up to 11!”

Bears raid Packers for new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

The Chicago Bears hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, going to the staff of rival Green Bay to find the assistant they feel is best suited to install a successful scheme for Justin Fields.

Getsy, who turns 38 on Feb. 16, spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Since Getsy moved into his previous role at the start of the 2020 season, Rodgers has 24 games with multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Getsy’s hire likely will be the most scrutinized selection for Matt Eberflus’ first staff in Chicago. Eberflus was hired Thursday for his first head coaching job in the NFL after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator.

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles announced Saturday night that Ian Cunningham had been hired as his assistant general manager. Cunningham was the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his rookie season, Fields showed the arm, speed, and poise that convinced Chicago to trade up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. But the former Ohio State star also has plenty of room to grow.

Fields took over as the starter after Andy Dalton was injured in Week 2. He threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven) to go with an unimpressive 73.2 passer rating. Fields also missed time because of rib and ankle injuries, and the Bears were 2-8 in the games he started.

Chicago ranked 24th in yards per game and 27th in scoring last season.