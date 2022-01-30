Xaverian hockey’s dedicated effort results in more than just a victory on the ice

“We try to talk about, it’s a game — it’s an important game and it’s fun — but what’s the purpose? The purpose is we’re playing for a bigger cause,” Spinale said.

Not that he and the second-ranked Hawks weren’t satisfied with Sunday’s 3-2 win over No. 11 BC High at the Canton Ice House, which moved Xaverian to 12-1-1 on the season and padded its lead atop the Catholic Conference standings.

No matter the result in Xaverian’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, coach Dave Spinale is always quick to remind his team the cause is more important than any win or loss.

Advertisement

The Hawks have played the game on behalf of the Reo Todesca Memorial Foundation since 2018 in honor of the late mother of Xaverian assistant coach Paul Todesca Jr., who died in December 2017 from lung cancer. Paul Todesca had been planning the event while his mother, a “true hockey mom,” he said, was hospitalized and was hoping she’d be able to make it to the inaugural showing.

“Unfortunately, cancer got the best of her,” Paul Todesca said. “I hope she’d be proud of what we’re doing. I know she’d be proud of the boys and how far we’ve come.”

Before puck drop Sunday, the event had already raised more than $75,000 for this year’s game alone.

Xaverian never trailed against BC High (4-7-1, 3-3) after Jack Silva broke free for a goal 14:23 into the first period.

Matt Cox netted the equalizer for the Eagles 2:51 into the middle frame before Braden O’Hara and Max Lockwood scored at 14:08 and 16:12 of the second, respectively, Lockwood’s laser standing as the game-winner after a James Marshall goal 5:53 into the third turned up the heat on the Hawks.

But Brendan Flanagan (15 saves) answered the call down the stretch for Xaverian, which finished off a season sweep of the Eagles by identical 3-2 scores.

Advertisement

Andover 4, Westford 3 — Senior forward Kevin DeMichaelis scored his first varsity goal to help give the Warriors (5-6-0) the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 1 victory. Down 3-1 entering the third, the Warriors clawed their way back to take the win at Skate 3 Arena.

Ashland 5, Bellingham 1 — Dom Boccelli scored a pair of goals to lead the Clockers (7-5) to the Tri-Valley League victory at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Jack Reardon, Jake Kaveney and Mark Milko added goals for Ashland.

Catholic Memorial 4, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2 — After senior forward Jed Chojnowski opened up the scoring, the No. 5 Knights (10-2-1) fell down 2-1 entering the third. They scored three unanswered goals from sophomore forward Connor Fryberger, senior forward Evan England, and junior forward James Koo to take the Catholic Conference win at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Senior captain Dom Walecka made 25 saves for the victory.

Essex Tech 5, Hudson 0 — Junior Larry Graffeo had a goal and assist to lead the Hawks (9-1-3), who qualified for the postseason with the nonleague win at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 8, East Boston 1 — Chris Powers and Trevor Desjardins each scored their first varsity goals as GLNT (6-7) took the nonleague win at Janas Rink in Lowell.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Feehan 3, Latin Academy/Fontbonne 0 — Grace Nelson netted a pair of goals, one on a nice feed from Molly Braga, and Brenna Vitelli scored her first varsity goal for the Shamrocks (6-3-3) in the nonleague win at the New England Sports Village.

Advertisement

HPNA 3, Longmeadow 1 — Junior forward Shelby Nassar, and senior captain Katerina Yelsits scored, junior forward Kaitlyn Bush added a goal on a penalty shot, and the Hillies (7-3-2) didn’t look back to take the nonconference victory at Veterans Rink. Freshman goalie Julianna Taylor made 21 saves in the win.

Peabody 5, Beverly/Danvers 2 — Junior defenseman Penelope Spack put the first two goals on the board before freshman forward Sarah Powers, and junior forwards Hannah Gromko and Jenna DiNapoli made it a 5-0 lead that stood for the Tanners (8-2-1) in the Northeast Hockey League victory at McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink.

Pope Francis 6, Leominster 0 — Senior captain Morgan Peritz and senior Mia Alfonso each scored a pair of goals for the Cardinals (7-3), who extended their win streak to six with the victory at Gardner’s Veterans Arena.

Ethan Fuller and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.