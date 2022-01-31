‘Somebody Somewhere’ is just waiting to be discovered

A. There are so many TV shows out there these days, and as a result some of the good but quiet ones, like “Somebody Somewhere,” get lost in the shuffle. It’s one of my favorite things about this job, getting to highlight the series that don’t automatically get a lot of attention because they’re not reboots or big-budget productions or star vehicles. They’re indirect, low-fi stories, which is why they often work better as series than as movies. On TV, there’s time to flesh out the subtleties and establish the many different facets of a character.

Q. I’d like to thank you for highlighting “Somebody Somewhere,” the HBO series starring Bridget Everett. I’m in love with the world she has created in the middle of Kansas. I think I would have missed it if you hadn’t written about it. GOOD PICK

Some of these series have gradually gained a viewership. Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things,” which returns to FX for its fifth and final season on Feb. 28, is one of the best, and it has caught on to some extent. So has Netflix’s “Master of None.” FX’s “Louie,” Amazon’s “One Mississippi,” HBO’s “Togethernesss,” and HBO Max’s “Frayed” are some of the others. “Feel Good” on Netflix is a treat, as are “Shrill,” “Casual,” and “Please Like Me” on Hulu. Indeed, Hulu programmers have a taste for this genre. “This Way Up” on Hulu is another pleasing member of the club, with two sisters — played by Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan (of “Catastrophe”) — living in London and dealing with romance and sanity.

Try them, you might like them, too.

A lot of times, I don’t even know what to say about these shows. They’re about . . . life? Coming of age as an older person? Learning how to cope with fears and desires? Existential reckonings? Journeys of acceptance? All of the above?

But that inability to nail down the concept, to reduce the show to an elevator pitch, is exactly what usually makes them so engaging. There generally aren’t any deaths — or, as on Amazon’s “Fleabag” and “Somebody Somewhere,” there was a death before the action began, leaving grief in its wake. When we meet Bridget Everett’s Sam, she’s only a few months past the loss of her sister, still reeling in some ways as she tries to look forward. There aren’t any shootings or maimings in these shows, no wars or dragons or chases or lawsuits or surgeries. Just the intensities of the mundane.

In addition to charm and intimacy, these shows tend to feature memorable supporting performances. While there is usually a central character, the one whose portrait is being painted by the show, we also get the eccentrics and the cranks and the lovers who surround them. That’s one of the strengths of “Somebody Somewhere,” as we encounter Sam’s new pal, the lovable Joel (played by Jeff Hiller), and her self-righteous sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison). They’re an essential part of these slices of life.

