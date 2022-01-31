This week’s TV: Replacing Chris Cuomo, revisiting ‘Pam & Tommy,’ and remembering Betty White

In recent weeks, guest hosts have taken over the hour, including Michael Smerconish, Laura Coates, Brianna Keilar, and Jim Acosta , leading some to see those appearances as tryouts. Reportedly, CNN honcho Jeff Zucker unsuccessfully approached CBS’s Gayle King to take over the job. And some speculate that Brian Williams , who recently left MSNBC, might be in the running, along with CNN’s own Jake Tapper and Don Lemon .

CNN fired Chris Cuomo in early December, and it has yet to name a permanent replacement for the important 9 p.m. weekly slot. As the network’s ratings have slipped over the past year, it desperately needs to use this opportunity to attract viewers.

Right now, a lot of attention at CNN is going to its upcoming streaming outlet, called, of course, CNN+, and featuring new hires including Chris Wallace, Audie Cornish, Rex Chapman, and Eva Longoria (for a travel series). But that primetime hour remains a critical pivot for the channel.

What do you think? Should CNN turn away from partisan noise and reinvest in reporting by choosing a more objective personality type? Is it time for CNN to put a woman in a primetime hour? On Reddit, I found some comic suggestions — Ken Jennings, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer (because of the last name, natch), and Keanu Reeves “telling people to have a nice day on loop” — along with more serious suggestions such as John Berman and Mehdi Hasan.

Give me some names in the comments section — and yes, we already know you hate CNN.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. The 1990s-set miniseries “Pam & Tommy” returns us to the Internet’s early days, when a sex tape made by “Baywatch” actress Pam Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee got leaked to the public and went viral. The eight-episode show, from from “The Wrestler” writer Robert Siegel and “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie, brings in some themes involving the changing rules around privacy. Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as the celeb couple, and Seth Rogen plays the contractor at Lee’s home who steals the tape in an act of revenge for having been fired. Taylor Schilling, Nick Offerman, and Andrew Dice Clay are also in the cast. “Pam & Tommy” begins Wednesday on Hulu.

The British political thriller "Suspicion" premieres Friday. Apple TV+

2. A new British political thriller? Yes, please. Uma Thurman and Noah Emmerich (Stan from “The Americans”) star in “Suspicion,” an eight-episode kidnapping drama adapted from the Israeli series “False Flag.” A group of unrelated suspects join together to run from the law. The show premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

3. The hour-long “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” will commemorate the life and legacy of the late comic actress. It’s on NBC on Monday at 10 p.m., and it will feature tributes from President Biden, Drew Barrymore, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Jay Leno, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, and Mary Steenburgen. The special will also include clips from White’s work that capture her irreverence and her great comedic timing.

Will Arnett in the Netflix series "Murderville." Darren Michaels/Netflix

4. Judging from his work on the podcast “Smartless,” which he does with Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, Will Arnett is a super witty guy with a knack for improv. In the improvised six-episode Netflix series “Murderville,” which is available on Thursday, he stars as a homicide detective who has a new murder to solve in each episode. The twist is that he’ll have a different partner for each case, and the actors playing the partners — including Ken Jeong, Conan O’Brien, Sharon Stone, and Kumail Nanjiani — won’t have scripts.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Arctic Sinkholes” On this week’s “NOVA,” scientists investigate rapidly melting soil in the Arctic that’s releasing vast amounts of methane. GBH 2, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“Celebrity Big Brother” Lamar Odom, Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, Todd Bridges, and Chris Kattan are in the house. Wednesday 8 p.m. CBS

“Reacher” Alan Ritchson stars in this eight-episode series based on the novels by Lee Child. Amazon, Friday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.