Gelesis slashes marketing team after disappointing debut

Gelesis agreed in July to merge with a blank check company called Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp., which had raised $270 million from investors. However, the prices of so-called SPAC merger deals — in which blank check companies take promising startups public — have been plummeting along with most technology stocks in recent months.

But the company was depending on a fickle source of funding that didn’t work out as planned, leading to layoffs of about 140 of the contractors nationwide in mid-January.

Boston biotech company Gelesis was planning to make waves this year with its new weight-loss capsule called Plenity, and hired a bevy of contractors to start pitching doctors on the prescription treatment.

When Gelesis completed its merger on Jan. 14, more than 98 percent of investors in the deal exercised their right to bail out and get their money back. The company still completed a related transaction with other private investors who had agreed to back the deal in July and put in more than $100 million.

Instead of raising a planned $376 million, however, Gelesis wound up with $105 million.

Last summer, when the deal looked more solid, Gelesis hired a drug-marketing firm called Syneos to build a nationwide team of contractors to pitch doctors on Plenity, a $98-per-month treatment to help overweight people suppress food cravings,

But days after the SPAC deal closed in January, about 140 members of the team got an e-mail from Syneos inviting them to an afternoon conference call, according to one person on the call.

On the call, the team was told that Gelesis had not raised as much working capital as planned in the SPAC deal and, despite strong sales, their jobs were to be terminated on Feb. 1, according to a recording of the call provided to the Globe. Benefits would run through the end of February. No questions were taken.

Gelesis declined to comment on details of the layoffs. Syneos did not respond to a request for comment.

The news came as a shock to the team because the week before, they had been told that due to strong Plenity sales, expense budgets and incentive compensation were being raised.

“Just a random Tuesday to lay off the sales team that’s doing great,” the person who was on the call said.

Gelesis said it is emphasizing virtual marketing calls instead of the old-fashioned strategy of sending representatives to drop in on doctors’ offices.

“We increased our focus on virtual interactions with healthcare providers and decreased live interactions, not just due to COVID, but based on the effectiveness of virtual care,” David Pass, chief commercial and operating officer, said in a statement to the Globe. “We proactively structured our relationship with Syneos to allow for optimization based on what’s working well, which enables us as a growing company to allocate resources dynamically based on market response.”

Shares of Gelesis have fallen since the SPAC deal was completed. The stock closed at $5.10 on Monday, down 22 percent from $6.53, the closing price on the day the deal was finalized.

The Food and Drug Administration classifies Plenity as a medical device, and in 2019 cleared it for use in adults with a body mass index of 25 to 40. After being swallowed, the company’s capsules create tiny pouches of water in the stomach, making patients feel full so they eat less food.

Gelesis is an affiliate of PureTech Health in Boston, which also founded Boston-based Karuna Therapeutics and Cambridge’s Vor Biopharma, both publicly traded companies. Another PureTech-affiliated company, prescription video game maker Akili Interactive, last week announced plans to go public via a SPAC merger.

