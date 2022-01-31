Kendall Square is up and running, but the buzz is muted

It started at 8:27 AM, when I hopped out of a Lyft at the big metal fish statue in front of Legal Seafoods. I used to refer to this Legal location as the high school cafeteria of the biotech world. It was impossible for a biotech executive to dine there without running into someone they wanted to hire, or someone they’d fired. Now, it’s closed due to COVID – temporarily, the chain says.

I wanted to understand how Cambridge’s celebrated cluster of innovation felt, and who was working there. So I picked Jan. 24, last Monday, to conduct my version of a neighborhood pulse check.

A Clover restaurant a few steps down Main Street was open, but had no customers. The busiest morning spot I found was a Dunkin’ location in the first floor of One Broadway, a building that houses the CIC shared office space. But at least 75 percent of the people sitting inside were construction workers wearing orange safety vests, not entrepreneurs. When I went to check on the activity level inside CIC, a café area where the tea and lattes are free to residents was pretty quiet — in 10 minutes, I encountered three people.

On Third Street, a popular high-end coffee shop that had operated under the names Voltage Coffee and Barismo, had disappeared. It’s been replaced by one of CIC’s pandemic era off-shoot businesses: a CIC Health COVID testing center. Another neighborhood meeting spot, a Starbucks inside the lobby of the Marriott hotel, had paper over its windows.

Several employers in Kendall Square agreed to share data with me about how many people were using their offices on this particular day. Two of the bigger employers that refused were Biogen, the pioneering biotech company that originally opened an office here in 1983, and Google, which has had a Kendall address since it acquired the small startup in 2005 that developed the Android operating system for mobile devices. Google has about 2,000 employees in the area, and it is expanding its office space — much of it is shrouded in scaffolding — but spokesperson Hannah Hunt said she couldn’t share data on employees using the space, which reopened last June.

I wanted to compare foot traffic going into those two companies, so I stood outside two of Google’s buildings on Broadway for 10 minutes each. At the busier one, at 90 Broadway, I saw six employees enter.

By contrast, at an entrance to a Biogen lab facility at 115 Broadway, 31 people entered in a 10 minute span.

The data I got from tech and biotech employers in the square buttressed that unscientific sample: there are far more scientists than techies showing up for work now. Before the pandemic, Akamai’s headquarters would see about 1,000 people coming to work on a typical Monday, according to Matt Soares, senior manager of operations for the Americas at the company. By his estimate, there were roughly 15 people in the building Jan. 24, four of them working in the “command center” the company runs to monitor its network of computer servers. It helps deliver content and applications over the Internet. Pega, a software company that allows customers to write their own applications and automate business activities, says that 29 people came into its headquarters office at One Main Street. (Pega’s local workforce is about 930. On a typical pre-pandemic day, about 600 people would come into the Kendall headquarters, says spokesman Sean Audet.)

Sarepta Therapeutics, said that about two dozen scientists and researchers were in its building on First Street on Jan. 24 — all what the company calls “facility-dependent employees,” meaning they need to use equipment in the labs. Anyone who didn’t fit that description had been asked to work remotely in January, “based on the information emerging about the Omicron variant and employee feedback,” according to spokesperson Tracy Sorrentino. Prior to the December holidays, Sorrentino says that about 60 employees had been coming in on a typical weekday. Sarepta employs about 600 people in total across three Massachusetts locations.

The CIC buildings in Kendall — there are two of them — are home to an array of startup companies, as well as “branch offices” of larger tech and biotech companies. Jan. 24 saw 288 people working on-site, according to chief marketing and experience officer Rodrigo Martinez, a decline of about one-third from the traffic levels of November and December, which he attributed to concerns about Omicron variant. And the 288 figure is about one-quarter of building traffic in January 2020, Martinez says.

At one company that rents space at CIC, Alden Scientific, just one of the eight local employees was in the office Jan. 24. CEO Jamie Heywood said he’d planned to make the trip in, but got caught on too many Zoom meetings at home. Heywood also noted that three of his employees had experienced Covid infections in their families in the month of January.

At the Broad Institute, the level of activity in the research center’s main administrative building, 105 Broadway, was down compared with before the pandemic. (Forty-nine people on Jan. 24, compared with 202 on a Monday in January 2020.) But activity at another building, where the Broad processes COVID test results from schools and other customers, 292 people came in on Monday, compared with 137 on a Monday in 2020. Spokesman David Camerson says that it appeared to him that “the majority of scientists are working on site,” while many administrators and data scientists, whose work can be done remotely, were working from home.

At LabCentral, a shared office and lab that houses multiple startup companies, Monday’s traffic was actually slightly up from the same date in 2019: 217 people came in, though a larger segment of the in-office population — 80 percent — were scientists versus businesspeople or administrative employees, when compared with the 2019 sample. In 2019 and 2022, LabCentral had about 759 and 741 total residents with access to the building, explained Patrick Tucker, senior manager of IT. On Mondays and Thursdays, anyone who plans to come in takes a rapid antigen test at home.

The people coming in to Kendall now have fairly focused days and constrained movements. Juan Norena, an operations manager at Akamai’s command center, says he drives in from Revere — “we’re not allowing people to take the T” — parks in an underground garage, and reports to his desk on the second floor. Most of the colleagues he encounters are cleaners and security staff, along with one or two colleagues working in the command center. He and his colleagues bring their own lunch.

Ali Jordahl, a software engineer at Pega, joined the company in 2020 shortly after graduating from college. Her onboarding happened virtually. “I had been waiting for the opportunity to come in,” she says. “I’m extroverted and social.” She says she tends to be in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. On Wednesdays, she organizes a lunch in the company’s break room with colleagues who work on her team. The most recent one attracted a group of about five people, she says. At Pega, mask-wearing is optional, and when I spoke with Jordahl and four of her colleagues in a conference room, I was the only one masked.

At Draper Laboratory, a nonprofit research lab, not only are masks required in hallways and conference rooms, but the company has done away with cloth masks in favor of either surgical masks, or company-provided N95 masks with better filtration.

Sabrina Mansur, head of corporate strategy at Draper, says that while she stayed home during the first week of January, she is now coming in two or three times a week. “I enjoy having the in-person dynamics for meetings,” she says, noting that it’s an opportunity to get old-fashioned face time with Draper’s top execs. The activity level is high enough that even some unplanned conversations with colleagues happen in Draper’s building — “less than they did pre-pandemic, but it still happens,” Mansur says.

For me, in pre-pandemic times, it’d be an aberration to spend part of my day in Kendall without randomly encountering someone I knew on the street. And it was always easy to simply drop in to a startup’s office and catch up with someone in my network who worked there.

But for now, the people coming to work in Kendall are those “facility-dependent” worker bees — not the entrepreneurs and business development schmoozers who used to take multiple coffee meetings and lunches every day, or dash out to have a meeting with a neighboring company.

One commercial realtor told me he thought the office market has “fundamentally changed,” and that while biotech companies were still hungry to lease lab space, he’s noticed “a structural decrease in demand for office space, which means fewer people in the urban cores” — whether that is downtown Boston or Kendall.

He noted that Akamai and Biogen had put vast chunks of their Kendall office space on the market recently as subleases. And he predicted that Kendall wouldn’t spring fully back into life until big tech companies like Amazon, Google, and Facebook nudged or required their employees to return to their offices. (This person requested anonymity, saying the pessimistic perspective was not one his firm wanted him to share.)

If a broader swath of front-line and top-level workers don’t return — this summer, this fall? — I don’t think Kendall gets back to being the same bustling ecosystem it was in 2020. In that scenario, it’s far from a wasteland. It still attracts smart people and is a font of new science and products. Just one that may have a more studious, nose-to-the-microscope vibe.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.