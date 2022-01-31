fb-pixel Skip to main content

New York Times buys Wordle in push to expand its games business

By Gerry Smith Bloomberg,Updated January 31, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Wordle is said to have millions of daily users.Brandon Bell/Getty

The New York Times acquired Wordle, adding the popular daily word phenomenon to the newspaper company’s expanding portfolio of games and puzzles.

The price wasn’t disclosed, but the Times said it paid in “the low-seven figures.”

Wordle gives players six tries to guess a five-letter mystery word. It was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn. Since its debut in October, it has caught fire, with users posting on social media how many guesses it took them to solve the word. The game has millions of daily players, according to the Times.

The Times is focusing on games as a way to diversify its revenue sources. With Donald Trump’s chaotic presidency over, the newspaper has warned that subscriber growth won’t continue at the rate recorded in 2020.

Advertisement

In December, the Times crossed 1 million subscriptions to its games, which include “Spelling Bee” and crossword puzzles.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video