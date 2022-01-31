Plan calls for Fort Point garage to be torn down to make way for lab space

Canadian investor BentallGreenOak has submitted a letter of intent to Boston officials to raze a six-story, 361-vehicle garage in Fort Point and build a four-story lab building in its place. BGO would replace the garage at 17 Farnsworth St. with a life-science building totaling 78,000 square feet, according to a document filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Friday. The new development would not have any parking. Research labs are allowed in the property’s zoning district by right, but the project’s stormwater infiltration system needs a permit from the city’s Board of Appeal, as well as variances for property setbacks. — JON CHESTO

AUTOMOTIVE

Jaguar Land Rover gets millions from UK government for electric shift

Jaguar Land Rover will get a 500 million pound ($670 million) state-backed loan to support the UK’s biggest carmaker in its shift to making electric vehicles. The five-year loan will help boost JLR’s research, development, and export of battery-powered cars as part of the country’s Export Development Guarantee program, UK Export Finance said Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is eager to build up a local battery-making industry as the United Kingdom prepares to ban sales of new cars powered only by gasoline and diesel engines by 2030. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





INTERNATIONAL

UK seizes millions in “laundromat” probe

The UK’s crime agency has seized 5.6 million pounds ($7.5 million) from British bank accounts linked to an Azeri politician in its “Azerbaijani Laundromat” probe. The money was recovered following an investigation into bank accounts belonging to family members of Javanshir Feyziyev, a serving member of the Azerbaijan parliament, according to a statement from the National Crime Agency on Monday. The Azerbaijani Laundromat is an international money laundering scheme that funneled dirty money through the United Kingdom into shell companies and enabled the flow of around $3 billion in cash. The NCA seized 4 million pounds from the Javadovs, a politically-connected Azerbaijani family, in a case last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Amazon leads with renewable energy buys

Online retail giant Amazon led a record year for corporate renewable-energy purchases worldwide as businesses expand efforts to clean up their power sources to combat climate change. Amazon accounted for 20 percent of a record 31.1 gigawatts of clean power capacity bought by corporations in 2021, according to a report from BloombergNEF. Overall, corporate buyers accounted for more than 10 percent of all renewable energy capacity added globally last year, BNEF said. That’s equivalent to more than a third of California’s generation capacity. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





AUTOMOTIVE

Kia recalling vehicles over airbag problem

DETROIT — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the United States to fix a problem that can stop the airbags from inflating in a crash. The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included. The Korean automaker says the airbag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the airbags from inflating. Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

UAE to establish federal tax on corporate earnings

The United Arab Emirates plans to introduce a federal tax on corporate earnings for the first time next year, in its latest step toward dismantling a levy-free regime that helped make it a magnet for businesses from across the world. The government is set to introduce a 9 percent federal corporate tax on business profits beginning June 2023, state-run WAM news agency said Monday. Corporate tax won’t apply on personal income from employment, real estate, and other investments; incentives for free-zone companies that don’t do business with the mainland will continue. The move comes despite rising competition from neighboring Saudi Arabia, which has been offering new incentives to encourage international firms to shift their Middle East headquarters to the kingdom. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





LABOR

Starbucks’ employees want to unionize in 50 stores nationwide

Starbucks employees are now petitioning to unionize at around 50 stores across the United States, rapidly expanding the reach of a campaign that last month established the sole unionized foothold among the chain’s thousands of corporate-run US sites. On Monday, the Workers United union said it’s filing 15 unionization petitions with the National Labor Relations Board, which follow dozens of others submitted in the weeks since the group’s landmark victory in a Buffalo election. Collective bargaining talks at that store began Monday, the union said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





VIDEO GAMES

Sony to buy developer of Destiny

Sony is purchasing Bungie Inc., the US video game developer behind the popular Destiny franchise, for $3.6 billion to bolster its stable of game-making studios. The deal announced on Monday is the third significant video-game acquisition announced this month, following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion two weeks ago and Take Two Interactive Corp. snagging mobile game leader Zynga Inc. on Jan. 10. Buying Bungie will give Sony one of the most popular first-person shooter games to compete with the massive Call of Duty series, which Sony’s main rival now owns through Activision. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PAY EQUITY

Female broker in London wins claims over pay disparity

A female broker at BNP Paribas in London was awarded 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) by an employment judge who chastised the bank’s “opaque pay system” and ordered a first of its kind equal pay audit to reveal if men do get paid more than women at the lender. Stacey Macken, a prime brokerage product manager who still works at the bank, successfully complained about being paid less than male colleagues. The payout ranks among the largest in the United Kingdom in an equal pay suit. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





AVIATION

Airbus and Lockheed take on Boeing

Get ready for the tanker wars, part two. Airbus is teaming up with Lockheed Martin Corp. to take on Boeing’s troubled aerial tanker with an American-made version of the European company’s A330 jetliner. The wide-body plane was at the heart of a proposal that first beat, then on appeal lost out to, Boeing’s KC-46 tanker in a Pentagon decision cloaked in patriotism and controversy more than a decade ago. If Airbus and Lockheed win the expected contest for the next phase to overhaul the US tanker fleet, Airbus pledges to add an assembly line for A330 jets at its factory in Mobile, Ala. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL SPACE

Rents in Times Square fall

Manhattan’s retail rents fell by the most in five years, with the biggest decline in tourist-heavy Times Square. Average asking rents slid 14 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier across the borough’s prime shopping districts, according to a report by Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. Times Square rents tumbled 37 percent as landlords repriced spaces to attract tenants, the brokerage firm said. As incentives, landlords offered new leases with as much as 12 months of free rent, and tenant improvements to spaces. — BLOOMBERG NEWS