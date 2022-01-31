Rachel Maddow to temporarily step back from MSNBC nightly show, reports say

MSNBC’s top-rated anchor Rachel Maddow is taking a break from her role as host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” to pursue movie and podcast projects for NBCUniversal, according to Business Insider and the Hollywood Reporter.

Maddow, 48, reportedly told her team on Monday that she would step back starting next week, but would return in “a few weeks.” Maddow is expected to share the news with viewers on Monday night during her show, the publications reported.

The popular primetime news anchor is taking time to work on a movie based on her 2020 book and 2018 podcast “Bag Man,” about a political bribery scandal that took place during the Nixon administration. The movie will be directed by Ben Stiller, and Maddow will be an executive producer, according to BI. Maddow is also developing a new podcast, the publication reported.