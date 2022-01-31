fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rachel Maddow to temporarily step back from MSNBC nightly show, reports say

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated January 31, 2022, 48 minutes ago
MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow.Steven Senne/Associated Press

MSNBC’s top-rated anchor Rachel Maddow is taking a break from her role as host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” to pursue movie and podcast projects for NBCUniversal, according to Business Insider and the Hollywood Reporter.

Maddow, 48, reportedly told her team on Monday that she would step back starting next week, but would return in “a few weeks.” Maddow is expected to share the news with viewers on Monday night during her show, the publications reported.

The popular primetime news anchor is taking time to work on a movie based on her 2020 book and 2018 podcast “Bag Man,” about a political bribery scandal that took place during the Nixon administration. The movie will be directed by Ben Stiller, and Maddow will be an executive producer, according to BI. Maddow is also developing a new podcast, the publication reported.

Maddow’s break is temporary; she will continue hosting the show five nights a week upon her return, according to BI. In the meantime, a network source told BI, MSNBC will fill Maddow’s 9 p.m. slot with a rotating ensemble of guest hosts. The source told BI she wouldn’t disappear from MSNBC entirely during the hiatus, and would return for special coverage.

In August, Maddow renewed her contact with MSNBC, extending her 3-year run for several more years. It was known then that she would go on to develop new projects with NBCUniversal, the network’s parent company. The agreement also allowed her to reduce her hours on air. The Daily Beast reported that it was a $30 million per year deal through 2024.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.

