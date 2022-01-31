1 dead, several hurt in fire at Pawtucket apartment complex

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — One person was killed and several others were sent to the hospital after a fire at a low-income housing complex in Rhode Island, authorities said.

The fire at the six-story Coats Manor apartment building in Pawtucket was reported at about 2 p.m. Sunday in a first-floor unit, leading smoke to block some exits, Fire Battalion Chief William Conroy said.

As many as 30 people were displaced by the fire, although some were allowed re-renter their units later in the day, police Chief Tina Goncalves said. They were allowed to stay warm on buses brought to the scene or in a nearby supermarket.