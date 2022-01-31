45-year-old man dead after being found behind Framingham home

Authorities are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found behind a Framingham home on Sunday and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said Monday.
Framingham police were called to a Berkeley Road residence about 3 p.m. Sunday and found the man “close to a stream on the rear side of the property,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The man was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death, the district attorney’s office said.
