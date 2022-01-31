fb-pixel Skip to main content

45-year-old man dead after being found behind Framingham home

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 31, 2022, 16 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found behind a Framingham home on Sunday and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said Monday.

Framingham police were called to a Berkeley Road residence about 3 p.m. Sunday and found the man “close to a stream on the rear side of the property,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The man was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death, the district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video